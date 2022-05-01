Under the fulfillment of commitments established with the indigenous communities of Morelosthe State Water Commission (Ceagua) held a meeting with the Indigenous Municipal Council of Coatetelco.

The need to drill a well was raised to solve the shortage of drinking water in the community, an action that will be carried out in compliance with the requirements of the National Water Commission (Conagua).

“The administration has a commitment to the newly created municipalities, it is important to end the problems of lack of supply of natural resources,” said Jaime Juárez, head of the State Water Commission (Ceagua)

The rehabilitation of the Wastewater Treatment Plant is necessary, as well as the interconnection of a tank to the drinking water distribution network in Coatetelco.

Essential communities for the tourism sector, as they have an important archaeological zone, highlighted by its pre-Hispanic ball game court, sculptures and original paintings of the time.