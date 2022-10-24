Dhe medical studies in Leipzig begin with an at least semi-tempting offer for the young students. In the first few days they find a note on the seats in the lecture hall: the Free State of Saxony pays a thousand euros a month to anyone who is willing to become a family doctor and work for six years in a “region that does not meet their needs” in the state throughout their studies . However, young medical students tend to dream of saving children’s lives in white coats, operating on brains and hearts, or chasing around in the ambulance. Becoming a country doctor is out of the question for most.

Johanna Kuroczik Editor in the “Science” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

And so the medical care is in danger, to which many people, whether in the Eifel, the Lüneburg Heath or elsewhere in Germany, have become accustomed. Anyone with a cold or cough expects to see their family doctor on the same day and without having to travel hours on buses. There are currently more than 55,000 family doctors practicing, but by 2035 there will be a shortage of 11,000, according to the Bosch Foundation 2021. In Hesse, for example, there are already 266 practice seats available for family doctors, and in Saxony the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians has advertised 446.5. And an even larger number of country doctors are urgently looking for a successor, and the relevant offers often say “immediately”. Many work into old age, but in the next few years more and more of them will retire.