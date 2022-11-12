In the “Adolfo López Mateos” hospital of the ISSSTE, employees affirm that they do not provide enough diapers for newborns, derived from the austerity in material purchases.

In this year, they accused, the babies suffer of constant chafing, infections and discomfort, because they have the same diaper for four hours instead of two hours, as was the case before, employees consulted explained.

According to medical recommendations, the ideal is for a newborn to have its diaper changed every 2 hours, however, due to restrictive measures in spending, the staff receives two diapers for each infant for 8 hours. Namely; they should receive 4 diapers for that period of time, but they only give them half.

The number of these supplies, informants commented, has suffered a gradual reduction that intensified this year, in addition to the fact that their quality also decreased.

“They let us two diapers for baby that should last us 8 hours, see how big they are. (In addition), they do not stick, we have to fix them with witness tape, “said an employee of the Regional Hospital “Lic. Adolfo Lopez Mateos” of the ISSSTE to REFORM.

The interviewee indicated that the staff has become aware of the discomfort of the newborns, so they have sometimes chosen to buy them, although she regretted that due to the cost, they cannot do it on all occasions, so they have had to treat injuries in his skin with ointment that also comes out of his pocket.

”

we buy diapersthermometers, stethoscopes, bepanthen for roses, so far this year they have reduced the material, but in recent months it has become more accentuated,” he reported.

Meanwhile, one of his colleagues indicated that due to the fear of incurring in some fault due to misdiagnosis caused by poor quality equipment, they end up buying and protecting their own work equipment.

He stressed that staff and patients suffer from shortcomings even in basic equipment such as fragile and paper thermometers, that is; that are not recorded and a piece of paper is placed on them so that measurements can be made. This, they warned, can give erroneous parameters.

“Those that have a drop of mercury are very fragile. It’s scary to put them in, they break, the stethoscopes are broken and you can’t hear anything. The inside is thin cardboard and the mercury doesn’t rise from either of them,” he said.

“In addition to all the shortages that we have, we have reached the point of buying our material to work, the medicines (are) of very low quality and many times there are none. There is an area for cardio patients that the laboratories give a kit for each treatment, and it turns out that they are being recycled because the others are disappearing,” he added.

According to the version of the interviewee, in several cases, there is no ant robbery as the institute has accused, it is material or medicines that the personnel themselves buy or protect in order to continue working.

“They blame us for the ant robbery, therefore, they check our bags when we enter and when we leave, in addition to suffering arrogant harassment from the section heads and hospital supervisors,” he said.

From 2021 to 2022, according to data from the Federation Expenditure Budget, the general item identified with the number 2000 referring to Materials and Supplies of the ISSSTErecorded an increase from 20 thousand 44.5 million to 21 thousand 200 million.

However, the employees ask to investigate the supply of supplies and the dispersion of resources, stating that they do not go down to the bases for patient services.