VIn front of the refrigerated shelves, many Spaniards are gripped by the cold horror these days. In one of the hottest summers in decades, the ice cube compartments are horribly vacui: they are empty. And that of all times during the holiday season, which many people spend on the Mediterranean and the Atlantic.

The demand for ice cubes has tripled. Families usually carry bags of cubes home so that the tinto de verano and gin and tonic are ice-cold. The chiringuitos, i.e. the beach bars and restaurants typical of Spain, are also struggling because supplies have also stalled. Some have already increased their prices, sometimes by more than 10 cents for a chilled Coca-Cola.

High gas and electricity prices for ice factories

While politicians are still arguing about stopping air conditioning at 27 degrees, Spaniards are feeling the effects of the energy crisis when they order an aperitif or mix a drink at home. Due to the dramatic rise in gas and electricity prices, the ice cream factories had already reduced their production in February and March and had not built up any stocks. They had hoped that energy would become cheaper again and that they could then catch up – but that didn’t happen.

At the same time, the prices for fuel and plastic also rose. For this reason, their refrigerated trucks drive up less frequently in front of most supermarkets. The ice cube crisis will probably last at least until the end of August, said the large chains, which at the same time increased prices sharply. The last time this happened was in 2015 during the great heat wave.







When deliveries come, customers are sometimes only allowed to buy one bag. The gastronomy is also trying to get supplies there. At times there were hamster purchases and buyers took a dozen bags or more with them. This was reminiscent of the outbreak of the pandemic. In the spring of 2020, toilet paper had also become scarce in Spain. Fearing that there might not be enough, people rushed to empty stores.

This year there were shortages of cooking oil and flour. Only a few restaurants have their own ice cube machines. They too complain about high energy prices and only use them in emergencies and for small amounts. More and more Spaniards are now doing the work themselves. “Insider tips” appear everywhere. According to the ABC newspaper, it is crucial to bring the water used to a boil before freezing it, let it cool down to 70 degrees and then put it in the freezer – for example in old egg boxes. It is best to take mineral water and give the cubes 24 hours.





