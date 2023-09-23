Schlein clairvoyant on the four-day work week. But he’s stumbling in the dark about money to support everyone…

Perhaps Elly Schlein has divinatory abilities. With the last intervention: “in favor of 4 days with equal pay” and if you have a little patience all this will probably happen very soon. What I mean. For some time the media and in all the places we know have been discussing the‘Artificial intelligence, some believe that it is the panacea for all evils, others that it is absolute evil and that it will lead to the extinction of the human race, however today we find highly robotic companies managed by AI where employees on average have been reduced, sometimes by 1/3, sometimes by half or to give an example: in extensive cultivation there already exist machinery that sows and harvests without the help of operators.

That the Schlein is left-wing there is no doubt because he thinks in terms of a solution that can only benefit employees forgetting that companies, with their turnover and their profits, provide the salaries, pay the taxes that the State needs to pay their employees their wages and more and to support millions of pensioners, so whoever receives even a single euro owes it to economic factor as a whole. The problem arises from the development that this economic world (production and services) will have in “maintaining” all those people who do not have a job, for the most varied reasons.

Probably being clairvoyant he also knows that all people, not employed, could perceive the UNIVERSAL INCOME that is: financial support which today is ideally set at 1,800 euros per month, but where does one find the financial support for this eventuality? I suggest at the moment to take the necessary steps to undertake a path that leads from A to B depending on the time needed. However, there is nothing to prevent us from thinking about a development of the economy different from the current one as a preventive measure. Other ideas?

