The first video published on YouTube, in 2005, is of one of its co-founders at the zoo. With 16 seconds of duration, the record inaugurated a transformation in the way of recording and consuming videos. The popularization of the platform gave rise to new professions and developed an entertainment market that was born to meet an unexpected demand. According to YouTube’s impact report, the platform in Brazil contributes, on average, R$ 6 billion to GDP and, with its ecosystem, employs a network of more than 160,000 people. “We see this as an ultimate reflection of the impact we want to have, offering more opportunities and more access to viewers and content creators around the world,” said Tara Walpert Levy, Vice President of YouTube for the Americas.

Being a youtuber has become a dream career for new generations and is synonymous with success, fame and wealth. Reigning alone in the video segment for a long time, the platform managed to cultivate a base of users and creators and only recently saw its hegemony threatened, when other social networks began to fortify themselves, mainly by stimulating the consumption of videos. In order not to be left behind and lose the space created, the platform starts to offer new formats for creators, such as Shorts (vertical videos of up to 60 seconds), in addition to sales tools and streaming of sporting events.

Many changes have an obvious cause: TikTok. In the timeline of social networks, the popularization of the Chinese app deserves to be highlighted. ByteDance’s platform has once and for all inserted vertical and short videos on smartphones around the world and the rapid growth shown has made the competition develop the format for itself. This key turn for YouTube, which belongs to the Alphabet group (Google), came in 2021, when the platform introduced Shorts, which already adds up to 30 billion views per day. “We’re lucky because YouTube has a long history of being multi-format. And the biggest push towards the future is the connection between long and short form,” said Tara.

“The biggest push towards the future is the connection between long and short format” Tara Walpert Levy VP of YouTube for the Americas.

With Shorts growing more intense than projected, YouTube is investing in attracting more creators and brands, increasing advertising revenue and attracting more users. For Guilherme Dallaqua, executive at VidMob, a creative intelligence platform, even though he arrived later on this short-and-vertical wave, the user base already conquered over the years and the technological structure of YouTube help to improve the format and increase its relevance to advertisers. “Although these are newer products, the companies behind them develop and evolve very quickly,” he said.

As for attracting more creators, YouTube’s bet is its monetization program, which ensures that professionals earn money through the ads displayed on their videos. Since the beginning of this year, the program has included Shorts. According to Rafael Dias, general director of Dia Estúdio, YouTube was one of the pioneers in this format. “I can’t see so many compensation possibilities within other platforms,” he said. In addition to the return with advertising in the videos, the creators are able to receive support from the public through the tools available on the platform, making it a differential in the competitive universe of social networks. In 2021, the number of global creators making more than $10,000 annually increased by 40%.

STREAMING Paradoxically with the investment in short videos, another path found by YouTube to grow is the bet on a more traditional video model, approaching what television and other streaming services offer. In this way, the platform started to transmit the fillet of this universe: football games, such as the Paulista Championship and even the World Cup in 2022. In the transmission of Paulistão 2022, it collected 73 million views live, a result celebrated even by a giant like YouTube. In the World Cup broadcasts, in partnership with Cazé TV, by influencer Casimiro, the record for simultaneous views was broken, with more than 6 million.

The construction of possibilities with this format is related to the way in which people watch the videos. According to Tara, in Brazil, 75 million people access YouTube on TV, a number that has grown since the pandemic. This feature makes the platform experiment with formats — as it implies adapting to the classic audiovisual mode — and seeking content normally appreciated on the big screen, such as football. “We think of it as a success of being able to marry more traditional content with the creator economy, and that will be more and more common”, said Tara.

“We remove content that violates our guidelines”

DINHEIRO – One of the biggest challenges for communication platforms is dealing with fake news and the dissemination of hate speech. How does YouTube deal with these issues?

Tara Walpert Levy – One of the hallmarks of YouTube in recent years has been an investment in commitment and progress in accountability and misinformation management. On the one hand, this is a journey that never ends, as new forms and types of disinformation continue to evolve. We always remove content that violates our guidelines, which increases circulation of quality content by rewarding creators who consistently create responsible content.

Are there partnerships?

There are a number of partnerships we’ve partnered with in Brazil to educate journalists and other influential creators on how to ensure that the content they put on YouTube meets quality guidelines, and thereby allow the message to get across.

What can we expect from the platform for this year?

We’ll continue to invest in key areas like Shorts and multi-format and keep innovating to make it easier and more fun to create on the platform. Our aspiration is to provide creators, users and brands with easier and better ways to connect in moments that really matter.