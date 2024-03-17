While the long track skating season ended last weekend with the World Championships for sprint and all-round, today the short track season was closed. Check here all the results of the World Championships in Ahoy in Rotterdam, where there was two silver medals on Saturday and one gold medal today thanks to Jens van 't Wout (1500 meters), Xandra Velzeboer (500 meters) and the women's relay team.

