While the long track skating season ended last weekend with the World Championships in sprint and all-round, this week it is the turn of the short track skaters to ensure a nice final chord. On Saturday in Rotterdam there was two silver medals for the Netherlands thanks to Jens van 't Wout (1500 meters) and Xandra Velzeboer (500 meters). Suzanne Schulting experienced a day to quickly forget.

