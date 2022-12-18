Short track star Yara van Kerkhof has won a World Cup competition on an individual number for the first time in her long career. Van Kerkhof won the second 500 meters in Almaty. Behind Van Kerkhof, who immediately took the lead, Michelle Velzeboer was second. The Hungarian Petra Jaszapati finished third, just like Velzeboer.
The 32-year-old Van Kerkhof had already taken bronze in the first 500 meters on Saturday.
Suzanne Schulting, who won the first 500 meters on Saturday, leads the world cup classification. She will compete in the 1000m final.
Kay Huisman won the B final in the men’s 500 meters.
Calendar (each event can be clicked for results)
(Intermediate) standings World Cup season 2022-2023
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Short #track #star #Yara #van #Kerkhof #wins #gold #time #individual #number
Leave a Reply