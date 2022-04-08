The Dutch short track women have started the World Cup in Montreal without any errors. Xandra Velzeboer, Selma Poutsma and Yara van Kerkhof reached the next round in the 500 meters, 1000 meters and 1500 meters.

Van Kerkhof is the replacement for Suzanne Schulting. The Dutch title defender tested positive for the corona virus on Thursday and can therefore not participate.

In the men’s competition, the Netherlands participates in the individual tournament with two short trackers. Sjinkie Knegt and Itzhak de Laat had a less good start than the women. Knegt was disqualified in the 500 meters and De Laat in the 1000 meters. Knegt qualified for the remainder of the tournament in the 1000 and 1500 meters and De Laat did so in the 500 and 1500 meters.

The World Cup would actually be held from March 18 to 20. The international skating association ISU decided to postpone the event to this weekend due to the corona pandemic and the war in Ukraine. See also The neurologist spoke about the headache with Omicron