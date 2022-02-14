Rianne de Vries will finally make her debut at the Olympic Games. The 31-year-old short trackster was appointed by national coach Jeroen Otter today as the third Orange driver for the 1500 meters, which is scheduled for Wednesday in Beijing.











De Vries is already there for the third time at the Olympic Games, but she did not even play for a minute. She was reserve for the team pursuit in 2014 (Sochi), Pyeongchang (2018) and now in Beijing.

Suzanne Schulting, Selma Poutsma, Xandra Velzeboer and Yara van Kerkhof won the gold medal in the relay in the Capital Indoor Stadium on Sunday. Otter called it the most beautiful medal of his long coaching career.

Van Schulting and Velzeboer were already known to participate in the 1500 meters. One starting spot was still open for the Netherlands. Schulting hopes to win her fourth gold Olympic medal in the 1500 meters. See also Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in China to attend the opening of the "Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics"

Click on the rings below to go straight to all Olympic news, our podcasts and videos and the full program.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our videos about the Olympics below.

Listen to our Olympic podcasts below.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

View the complete schedule of the Olympic Games below, where you can see exactly when the Dutch athletes come into action.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Olympic Games The TPS promise to chastise the lion in Slovakia's shirt succeeded in scoring at the Olympics as the youngest man since the Sarajevo Games