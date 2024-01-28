Home page World

Press Split

The train station in the Baden-Württemberg state capital was completely closed and evacuated by the police. The main station is now accessible to passengers again. © Christoph Schmidt/dpa

Nothing worked at Stuttgart main station: trains stopped running for a short time due to a police operation. Witnesses reported “suspicious people”.

Stuttgart – Due to a police operation, train traffic at Stuttgart main station was temporarily stopped on Sunday afternoon. The reason for the measures, which began shortly after 11 a.m., were indications of “suspicious people,” said a federal police spokesman. From 12.20 p.m., train traffic was reopened after a standstill of around an hour.

According to the Federal Police, three men were “detected and subjected to the necessary police measures” during the operation. You were checked at an office. For tactical reasons, a spokesman did not want to say what they were specifically accused of and what made them suspicious. Witnesses reported the men, they said.

Because of the rail strike, there wasn't as much going on at the main station as usual. The effects were therefore not as big as they would have been on normal Sundays, said a spokeswoman for Deutsche Bahn. Some trains were diverted. In the early afternoon, operations continued in strike-related emergency mode.

The travelers had to wait in front of the train station until the matter was clarified. The federal police had asked passers-by on platform X (previously Twitter) to avoid the area around the train station. “The situation is under control,” a federal police spokesman emphasized from the start. There was no danger to the nearby city center. There was no threat, said the spokesman. Details were not initially provided. dpa