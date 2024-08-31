Short-term rentals, the National Identification Code is here. How to comply with the latest regulations and avoid fines of up to 8 thousand euros

The Ministry of Tourism announced the end of the experimental phase for the implementation of the CHINthe National Identification Code, necessary for short-term and tourist rentals.

Since August 28, the regions of Basilicata, Campania, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Lazio, Tuscany, Umbria and the Autonomous Province of Trento have joined the pilot project already operational in Emilia-Romagna, Piedmont, Valle d’Aosta, Abruzzo, Calabria, Liguria, Lombardy, Marche, Molise, Puglia, Sardinia, Sicily, Veneto and the Autonomous Province of Bolzano.

The next step post-pilot phase is the publication of a notice in the Official Journal by the Ministry, which will establish the date by which to comply to avoid sanctions. These rules will become effective sixty days after the publication of the notice, as detailed in the Discipline of art. 13-ter of Legislative Decree no. 145/2023.

The CHIN It is a mandatory requirement for those who rent rooms or properties for short periods, including hotel and non-hotel accommodation. To request it, you need to access the online platform BDSR (National Database of Accommodation Facilities and Properties for Short-Term Rental), using SPID or CIE. By following a guided procedure, you can enter the necessary data and obtain the CIN through an e-mail notification and the download of a summary PDF with the protocol number.

For the short term rentalsthe CIN guarantees that the properties are compliant with urban planning and cadastral levelsin addition to regulating customer identification and payment of the tourist tax. Properties without CIN cannot be advertised, and platforms such as Airbnb And Booking have committed to this. Failure to comply will result in fines ranging from 800 to 8,000 euros, while for ads without a stamp the fines range from 500 to 5,000 euros, with immediate removal of the ad.

There BDSR aims to map national accommodation facilities and combat illegal activities, allowing reports to municipalities for checks and possible blocks on irregular activities.

The Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè stressed the value of this reform, which not only increases the legality and transparency of the short-term rental sector, but also improves the quality of the tourist service and the safety of guests. Santanchè thanked the government, the regions and the ministry staff for their work, highlighting the importance of the short term rentals in areas with few hotel facilities and their role in decongesting tourist flows.