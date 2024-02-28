Auto expert Kadakov: short-term compulsory motor liability insurance may be unprofitable for drivers

In Russia, on March 2, a law will come into force that gives drivers the right to enter into short-term compulsory motor third party liability insurance (MTPL) contracts. Maxim Kadakov, editor-in-chief of Za Rulem magazine, told Lenta.ru how much such policies would cost and who might need them.

According to current regulations, a compulsory motor liability insurance contract can be concluded for a year, and the insurance period under it cannot be less than three months. Exceptions are cases when the driver needs to drive to the place of registration in a newly purchased car or drive around Russia in a car with foreign license plates. From March 2, 2024, the policy can be issued for a period from one day to three months.

In terms of the degree of damage compensation and all other parameters, a short-term policy is absolutely no different from a regular MTPL policy. Therefore, the owner of the car or the one who drives the car and has this policy, he is protected in exactly the same way as the owner of a regular policy, with the only difference that it has a limited validity period See also Sharjah Police seize the "fraudulent gold" gang Maxim Kadakoveditor-in-chief of the magazine “Behind the wheel”

According to the auto expert, the mechanisms for determining damage and its compensation in short-term compulsory motor liability insurance remain the same. The start of the policy will be delayed – the short-term contract will come into force no earlier than three days after its conclusion. This was done to prevent drivers from filing an accident under a new policy retroactively, Kadakov explained.

How will the cost of a short-term MTPL policy be calculated?

Unlike regular compulsory motor liability insurance, the coefficients for issuing short-term policies will install the insurance companies themselves, without regard to the restrictions established by the Central Bank (CB). Information on the size of such coefficients will be posted on insurers' websites.

Auto expert Kadakov noted that a short-term policy for drivers may be unprofitable, since its cost, for example, for one day, may exceed the price for a month when concluding an annual contract. Companies set such high prices to protect themselves and compensate for costs, the auto expert explained. In addition, to issue a short-term policy, insurance companies will need to do the same amount of work as to issue an annual one, Kadakov added.

The cost of short-term compulsory motor liability insurance will be calculated according to the same principle as standard ones. The price, in particular, will depend on the driver’s experience, his age and the power of the car. New contracts will not provide for any restrictions for those with short experience.

Who needs short-term compulsory motor insurance?

“I think that there will be some demand among those who use cars irregularly, this is obvious. There are probably people who actively use their car for three months during the holiday season. But I don’t think that this is any significant part of motorists. If it cost 1/100 of the annual policy, then there would be more people willing,” says the auto expert.

In his opinion, short-term MTPL contracts may be useful for car resellers or those who transport a vehicle to another region. In addition, such a policy can be useful for taxi drivers.

Related materials: See also Ras Al Khaimah Police launches a campaign to seize unlicensed bikes

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed law on short-term policies in August 2023. The document divides MTPL contracts into two types: the first will be valid for a year with the ability to set a period of use from three months, the second will be short-term contracts with a validity period from one day to three months. The law does not provide for the possibility of changing the validity period of agreements.

In 2024, the Central Bank (CB) proposed calculating payments under compulsory motor liability insurance in a new way. The regulator believes that in order to assess payments under a compulsory civil liability insurance policy, the cost of spare parts in the regions should be taken into account. Now in Russia, for payments under compulsory motor liability insurance, the cost of components in Moscow and the Moscow region is taken into account, taking into account the regional coefficient. This approach does not always reflect the peculiarities of pricing in a particular territory, the Central Bank is confident.