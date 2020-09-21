Kings XI Punjab players have appealed against on-field umpire Nitin Menon’s disputed ‘short run’ call at crucial times during the IPL match against Delhi Capiltals. At the same time, the former players demanded more use of technology for the right results.

Before the match went to the super over, TV footage showed that square leg umpire Menon hit Chris Jordan for a ‘short run’ off the third ball of the 19th over. However, it was clear from TV replays that Jordan’s bat was within the crease when he completed the first run. Menon said that Jordan has not reached the crease, adding a single run to the score of Mayank Agarwal and Punjab.

The decision was not changed despite the technical evidence. Punjab needed 13 runs in the last over and Agarwal scored 12 runs off the first three balls. Punjab’s team was one run behind and the match went into a super over in which Delhi won. Kings XI Punjab CEO Satish Menon said, “We have appealed to the match referee. Humans can be at fault but it has no place in a world class tournament like IPL. That one run can deprive us of playoffs. “He said,” A defeat is a defeat. this is unfair. Hopefully the rules will be reviewed so that there is no scope for such a mistake. ”

However, the outcome of the appeal is less likely because IPL Rule 2. Under 12 (the umpire’s decision), the umpire can change the decision only if these changes are made immediately. Apart from this, the umpire’s decision is final.

Former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody said that rules would have to be changed to get technical help. He told ESPN Cricinfo, “The third umpire should have taken the decision but the rules say that this rule should have been made before the tournament started.”

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar said, “Menon should have interfered by telling the third umpire that it was not a short run. If Menon had changed the decision, no one would mind because that was the right decision.

Actress Preity Zinta, co-owner of Kings XI Punjab, said, “I always believe in winning or losing with sportsmanship but there is a need to change the rules. Whatever has passed, it has passed but it should not happen in future. “On the other hand, former India batsman Virender Sehwag said in his familiar sarcastic tone,” I do not agree with the decision of Man of the Match. The umpire who gave the short run should be the man of the match.

