A couple of sparks from midfielders with the soul of arrivals stirred a game lacking rhythm, somewhat run over, played in arreones, although with emotion and alternatives. The duel to aspire to the play-off between Oviedo and Ponferradina ended with a draw (1-1) that leaves more satisfaction in the visitors, a little step closer to the sixth, than in Oviedo, with a lot of disadvantage still due to the promotion.

Before the teams settled on the field of play, the Ponfe gave first. Paris centered, Doncel controlled and generated a rejection to which Aguza arrived, free of mark, unnoticed in the area, to hole with the interior.

The goal made Oviedo stagger, before his penultimate train for the play-off. Because after responding the blues with a shy left-foot from Leschuk, the Ponfe continued to persist. Femenías had to put a nimble hand to a distant shot from Aguza. And, to complete his welcome hat-trick, the Bercianos midfielder was close to heading into the net a rehearsed play from the corner, in the 9th minute.

After the convincing visitor staging, Oviedo was picking up the tone to the game, helped by the couple of steps back that his rival took. Valle had the tie in the 13th minute, but his attempt was smashed against the defense. Two minutes later, the ball hit the post after another good move by Sangalli, incisive on both sides.

At 25, Oviedo pulled the slate to get it right. Arribas won the dispute and Borja finished off the net. The action, however, was canceled by the forward position of the blue defender. From there to rest, I play in streaks, with more inaccuracies than a showy game. La Ponfe did not seem uncomfortable with the setting.

Before the break, Oviedo equalized in an isolated action, a foul from the center of the field that Tejera hung up and that Edgar won to head from the sky and deposit the ball in the net. The script could be altered again when the stick spat out an attempt from Morán in a rebound.

With the game somewhat lethargic, the coaches tried to shake things up from the bench. Rodri entered the premises and Yuri was the visiting replica. They were both looking for gunpowder.

Caro cleared a dangerous center from Nieto that was gathering the blue forwards before the refereeing came into play. First, Oviedo requested a penalty for one hand in the Bercian area. The referee saw no infraction. Almost immediately, minute 71, the referee did not hesitate in a similar action by Christian. This time it was the VAR that took the referee out of his mistake to annul the infraction.

They were the last notes of emotion of a crash that died with timid attempts and with the feeling that the distribution of points is more celebrated in El Bierzo than in the Asturian capital.