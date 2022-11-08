The first report from the Dutch Railways (NS) about the outage came at around half past four. A spokesperson for the NS explained that it seemed as if a pause button had been pressed. For example, a train that departed according to schedule at 4.30 pm was still delayed on the board at 4.45 pm. In reality, there was no such delay. “The trains are just running,” the NS reported.

Several travelers reported the outage on Twitter.

After about half an hour, the NS reported that the cause of the system failure had been found in the travel information. The outage was resolved around five o’clock and the travel information had to be restarted. It is possible that some outdated information can be seen in some places ‘for a while’, but this should resolve itself in the foreseeable future.

