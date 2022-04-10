Nfter his surprising entry into the short message service Twitter, technology entrepreneur Elon Musk provocatively questioned the platform’s chances of survival. “Is Twitter dying?” Musk tweeted Saturday, listing the top 10 Twitter accounts with the most followers, lamenting, “Most of these ‘top’ accounts tweet infrequently and post very little content.”

Among the top ten Twitter accounts are those of former US President Barack Obama, pop stars Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga, and soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo. Musk ranks eighth in the rankings with more than 81 million subscribers.

Musk went on to say that Taylor Swift hasn’t posted anything in the past three months. And Justin Bieber has only made one post in a year.

At the beginning of April, it was announced that Musk had become Twitter’s largest shareholder with a stake of 9.2 percent. At first it looked as if he wanted to be content with a passive role as an investor. Shortly thereafter, however, his entry into the company’s board of directors became public. Musk officially gets more influence on Twitter’s strategy.

The head of the short message service, Parag Agrawal, commented on this by saying that Musk believes in the platform and is also a sharp critic. This is exactly what Twitter needs to become stronger in the long run.

Musk uses Twitter not only for announcements about his electric car manufacturer Tesla and his space company SpaceX, but also for forwarding joke tweets, for exchanging blows with critics – and for provocative expressions of opinion. The 50-year-old entrepreneur is now the richest person in the world thanks to his holdings in Tesla and SpaceX. The financial service Bloomberg currently estimates his fortune at $ 288 billion.





