One of the reasons that often discourages potential new manga readers is their longevity. In fact, they are different series that have well exceeded twenty volumes. One of the most striking examples in this sense is certainly ONE PIECE which to date has even exceeded one hundred tankobons. In short, a considerable expense of money and time to catch up. Today, however, we are going to demonstrate how cThere are series of less than six volumes that can still capture your interest and make you fall in love with Japanese comics. What are the short manga you absolutely must read?

Lock Up

Original title: Lock Up: Warera Akatsuki Pro Wrestling-dan

Italian title: Lock Up

Italian release: 2013

Number of volumes: 4 (completed)

Publishing house: Planet Manga

Type: Dramatic Sports

Drawings: Tetsuya Saruwatari

History: Tetsuya Saruwatari

One of the spokons that most impressed me is without a doubt Lock Up a manga dedicated to the world of pro wrestling. The protagonist of the story, therefore, is Samson Takaki the owner of a small federation dedicated to entertainment sports. Unfortunately, however, the latter is not exactly experiencing a happy period and is actually submerged in debt. Furthermore, as if that wasn’t enough, Samson will discover that he has a tumor and that if left untreated it will lead to his death in a few months.

When I read Lock Up my love for pro wrestling had just blossomed again and for this reason alone I fell in love with it from the first tables. What I didn’t yet know, however, was that I was faced with a mature product with a strong drama at the center of the events. Samson, in fact, will teach us how far a man can go to avoid seeing his dream die.

Monster Hunter Orage

Original title: Monster Hunter Orage

Italian title: Monster Hunter Orage

Italian release: 2009

Number of volumes: 4 (completed)

Publishing house: Star Comics

Type: Fantasy Adventure

Drawings: Hiro Mashima

History: Hiro Mashima

There are relatively few manga based on video games that have convinced me, one of these is without a doubt Monster Hunter Orage initially published by the deceased GP Publishing. The events revolve around Shiki, a young hunter trained by the legendary Gurelli. After the passing of his master, therefore, the boy will head towards the nearest city in search of a guild to join. Right here he will meet Gurelli’s daughter with whom he will decide to realize the latter’s dream, that is, to kill the dragon Miogaruna, one of the most powerful creatures in this world.

Orage, therefore, will bring back all the typical atmospheres of the branded video game in manga format CAPCOM resulting in some ways as a sort of ancestor of the others FAIRY TAIL (written and drawn among other things by Mashima himself) e Goblin Slayer. With its typical medieval fantasy atmosphere, therefore, the work will be able to entertain all fans of the genre, resulting in a pleasant surprise.

Home, Sweet Home!

Original title: Gojikanme no Sensou – Home, Sweet Home!

Italian title: Home Sweet Home!

Italian release: 2014

Number of volumes: 4 (completed)

Publishing house: Planet Manga

Type: Drama Mystery

Drawings: Yu

History: Yu

Another of the short manga that I would like to recommend is without a doubt Home, Sweet Home! The work, set in Japan, sees at the center of the scene a mysterious conflict taking place between the Earth and mysterious invaders. The situation is so serious that even the protagonists, who attended high school, are called to arms. What makes the atmosphere even worse is seeing the students slowly disappear until the school has no choice but to have a single class given the few remaining students…

Home, Sweet Home! it’s certainly not a popular manga and yet its mysterious atmosphere kept me tied to the plot for all four volumes that make up the series. Years later, in fact, I still remember the anguish that certain scenes conveyed to me while I was reading them. In short, a small pearl that deserves your attention.

Your Name

Original title: Kimi no Nawa

Italian title: Your Name

Italian release: 2016

Number of volumes: 3 (completed)

Publishing house: J-Pop

Type: Sentimental Mystery

Drawings: Ranmaru Kotone

History: Makoto Shinkai

Who has never heard of one of the most famous films of Makoto Shinkai? Few, however, know that there is a manga transposition published by J-POP in a convenient box set that contains all three volumes of the work.

Moving on to the plot, the latter revolves around the exchange of bodies between two boys. The two will not only get to know each other without ever actually seeing each other but will even be called to save the village from a catastrophic event. In short, a story certainly with romantic overtones but which can truly be appreciated by anyone.

Poco & Kuro

Original title: Few Kuros

Italian title: Poco & Kuro

Italian release: 2014

Number of volumes: 4 (completed)

Publishing house: Star Comics

Type: Action Comedy

Drawings: Naoya Matsumoto

History: Naoya Matsumoto

Initially bought for gadgets related to Kaiju No.8, Poco & Kurowritten and illustrated again by Naoya Matsumoto, was able to surprise me quite a bit with its originality. In fact, in some ways we can find ourselves talking about a particular version of an isekai.

Here, in fact, the protagonist will find herself trapped in a world populated by demons. The latter love to feed on human beings and for this reason she will immediately find herself hunted. However, she will come to the protagonist’s rescue Kuro who, unlike his peers, will become fond of the intruder and will even offer to help her find a way to return home.

Neko-Wappa!

Original title: Neko-Wappa!

Italian title: Neko-Wappa!

Italian release: 2009

Number of volumes: 2 (completed)

Publishing house: Star Comics

Type: Comedy

Drawings: Naoya Matsumoto

History: Naoya Matsumoto

Let’s continue along the lines of Matsumoto talking about Neko-Wappa! His first manga consists of only two volumes. Furthermore, the latter was also launched as Poco & Kuro in Italy immediately after the success of Kaiju No. 8.

The story focuses on Tama a little girl who, abandoned by her parents, is raised inside a temple dedicated to the feline deities. Among other things, thanks to the divine cats, Tama will also acquire powers that will allow him to make the wishes of the many visitors to the temple come true, thus creating bizarre situations to say the least.

Devilman

Original title: Devilman

Italian title: Devilman

Italian release: 1973

Number of volumes: 5 (completed)

Publishing house: J-POP

Type: Action Horror

Drawings: Go Nagai

History: Go Nagai

How can we not talk about one of the manga that made the history of comics, that is Devilman Of Go Nagai. Also in this case we are talking about a series contained in a very convenient box set of only five volumes. Furthermore, despite its mature themes, Devilman is a read that cannot be missed in the collection of any manga reader.

The plot focuses on Akira Fudo, a shy and introverted student who will find himself embroiled in a war between demons, who populated our planet before humans. To fight the infernal creatures on equal terms, however, Akira will be forced to become one of them…

Cells at Work!

Original title: Hataraku Saibou

Italian title: Cells at Work! Work in the Corps

Italian release: 2015

Number of volumes: 6 (completed)

Publishing house: Star Comics

Type: Action

Drawings: Akane Shimizu

History: Akane Shimizu

It is certainly an original manga Cells at Work Of Akane Shimizu which re-proposes the famous cartoon in a comic style Exploring the Human Body. Here, in fact, the main characters are the white and red blood cells which are responsible for keeping our body functioning.

Between fights worthy of a shonen between our antibodies and various viruses or diseases (redesigned as if they were kaiju) we will learn better what we are made of while having fun and rooting for the love story between the two main characters of the series.

Gigantomachy

Original title: Gigantomakhia

Italian title: Gigantomachy

Italian release: 2014

Number of volumes: 1 (completed)

Publishing house: Planet Manga

Type: Action

Drawings: Kentaro Miura

History: Kentaro Miura

As for Devilman don’t have anything in your library Kentaro Miura it is a real “heresy” for every lover of the ninth art. If you are looking for a fantasy full of fights and blood that is also self-contained Gigantomachy It’s definitely the comic for you.

The story is set after the destruction of the world we know following a cataclysm. Here the two protagonists, Delos And Prome will embark on a journey full of dangers in search of the clan of “Working Insects” but not everything will go as planned.

The Legend of the Wolf King

Original title: Oh-roh

Italian title: The Legend of the Wolf King

Italian release: 1989

Number of volumes: 2 (completed)

Publishing house: Planet Manga

Type: Historical Action

Drawings: Kentaro Miura

History: Buronson

The Legend of the Wolf King it is a truly singular work that combines the great talent of two comic geniuses. In addition to the drawings of Kentaro Miurain fact, we have the screenplay Buronsonthe author of Ken the Warrior. This incredible collaboration between two of the most important authors of the 80s/90s, therefore, gave birth to The Legend of the Wolf King.

The story, set in China, revolves around the mysterious disappearance of Iba. More than a year later, therefore, her fiancée retraces her path but is catapulted back in time, specifically to 1212 in the Seika region.

What do you think are the best short manga to absolutely have in your collection and suggest to your friends? Let us know in the comments.