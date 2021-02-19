It’s come to the point where it is quicker to say which towns have restrictions, rather than to say which have not, which is a clear sign that things are improving.

So, if your municipality is not on this list, you have freedom of movement within the province, barring than to those towns and villages on this list, which have their town limits closed off.

Lastly, the first column is the total population and the second one is the number of contagion cases per 100,000.

Search 279 2,509.0 Aldeire 630 1,587.3 Galley 1,071 1,587.3 Domingo Pérez of Granada 878 1,366.7 Orce 1,185 1,181.4 Huéscar 7,195 1,125.8 Zújar 2,544 982.7 Castilléjar 1,321 832.7 Phonelae 978 818.0 Calahorra (The) 668 748.5 Guadix 18,436 726.8 Benalúa de las Villas 1,054 664.1 Cowboys font 4,384 638.7 Velez de Benaudalla 2,890 622.8 Purullena 2,306 563.7 Portugos 368 543.5 Loja 20,419 533.8 Montillana 1,129 531.4 Benamaurel 2,260 531.0 Pedro Martinez 1,138 527.2 Benalúa 3,310 513.6 Láchar 3,513 512.4

