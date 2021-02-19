by Martin Myall •
It’s come to the point where it is quicker to say which towns have restrictions, rather than to say which have not, which is a clear sign that things are improving.
So, if your municipality is not on this list, you have freedom of movement within the province, barring than to those towns and villages on this list, which have their town limits closed off.
Lastly, the first column is the total population and the second one is the number of contagion cases per 100,000.
|Search
|279
|2,509.0
|Aldeire
|630
|1,587.3
|Galley
|1,071
|1,587.3
|Domingo Pérez of Granada
|878
|1,366.7
|Orce
|1,185
|1,181.4
|Huéscar
|7,195
|1,125.8
|Zújar
|2,544
|982.7
|Castilléjar
|1,321
|832.7
|Phonelae
|978
|818.0
|Calahorra (The)
|668
|748.5
|Guadix
|18,436
|726.8
|Benalúa de las Villas
|1,054
|664.1
|Cowboys font
|4,384
|638.7
|Velez de Benaudalla
|2,890
|622.8
|Purullena
|2,306
|563.7
|Portugos
|368
|543.5
|Loja
|20,419
|533.8
|Montillana
|1,129
|531.4
|Benamaurel
|2,260
|531.0
|Pedro Martinez
|1,138
|527.2
|Benalúa
|3,310
|513.6
|Láchar
|3,513
|512.4
(News: Granada, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)
