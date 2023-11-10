Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/11/2023 – 9:26

Short interest rates adjust downwards to the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for October, below the median estimate. The index rose 0.24%, compared to an increase of 0.26% in September. The accumulated result in 12 months was 4.82% until October, compared to a rate of 5.19% until September.

Both were below the median of Projeções Broadcast estimates, of 0.29% and 4.87%, respectively, which should reinforce the space for at least two more cuts of 50 basis points in the Selic in the next two meetings.

At 9:05 am, the interbank deposit contract rate (DI) for January 2025 fell to 10.760%, from 10.805% in the previous adjustment.

The DI for January 2027 was 10.720%, up from 10.716%, and that for January 2029 was trading stable, at 11.090%.