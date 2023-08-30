The Turkish talent born in 2005 will join Juventus for another 4 years after rejecting a series of advances on the transfer market. Here’s what Max has in mind for him

Marco Guidi

Kenan Yildiz has taken Juventus. In a few weeks, from the tour in America to Udine’s debut in Serie A, up to the segment played on Sunday against Bologna, when Massimiliano Allegri at 1-1 threw him into the fray, preferring him to Kean, Miretti and Kostic, to try to win the game. Nice certificate of esteem.

renewal — However, the Juventus coach is not the only one to have noticed the talent born in 2005, who liked (and likes) half of Europe. So the club decided in no time to lock up the Turkish starlet, born in Germany: today at lunchtime at the Continassa, the agents and Yildiz himself will sign the contract renewal until 30 June 2027. Two more years , compared to the previous agreement, with the engagement doubled. But for Kenan it’s not so much a question of money as of trust: at 18 the important thing is to feel supported in your growth by an ad hoc technical project. And Juve, after the grumbling in March, satisfied Yildiz in all respects. First by promoting him to NextGen (8 appearances in the second half of last season), then giving him the chance to get noticed in the pre-season with the first team. The player did the rest, immediately earning a place in the squad, compliments from Allegri and even a small rebuke from his father, rather than as a coach, when Max invited him to go to the hairdresser after the match in Udine because he was guilty of touching himself “a hundred times the hair while playing”. The next day, like a toy soldier, Kenan immediately gave us a break. Symptom of devotion to the cause. See also Latest news from Toluca: next game, the numbers for the lead, player loss and more

path — Juve bet on Yildiz a year ago, snatching him from the Bayern Munich youth team and beating competition from Barcelona, ​​Benfica and Turkish clubs. An investment for the future, which however is forging ahead in the present. Kenan is the youngest debutant of the first two days of Serie A and is even in the odor of a call-up with Turkey for the next two European qualifying matches, after becoming a staple of the Under 21 selection, with which he made his debut again underage. But on the way to Juve, as mentioned, it hasn’t been all roses. In the spring, Yildiz pushed with the company to be promoted to NextGen, as promised. And after a few moments of tension, the Juventus management respected the agreements. Kenan, for his part, thanked growing day by day. Today Yildiz and Juve see the future together with the same eyes. The club rejected Fenerbahçe’s advances in the summer, the boy fully immersed himself in the reality of the first team. The next steps? Kenan is a phenomenon on social media, the younger fans (and fans …) like him very much, but his mind is completely focused on football. Then, the answers will come in the field. With the Juve shirt, at least for another four years. See also United States vs Wales: lineups - World Cup 2022