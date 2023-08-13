80th edition of the Italian city’s film festival will be held from August 30 to September 9

Three short films produced by Yanomami indigenous people will be shown at the 80th Venice Film Festivalin Italy, which will be held from August 30 to September 9.

The short films will be presented on September 4, at the event “Olhos da Floresta”. The day will be dedicated to Yanomami indigenous cinema and will honor the first filmmaker of the ethnic group, Morzaniel Ɨramari.

One of the 3 short films shown will be “Mãri Hi – A Árvore do Sonho”, by Ɨramari, winner of the Best Documentary Short Film category at the It’s All True Festivalfrom 2023. The film features leader and shaman Davi Kopenawa, who shows the Yanomami’s knowledge of dreams.

“This film will help non-indigenous people to get to know the Yanomami people, to get to know our images. This way everyone can know how we live in our house and how we dream, how shamans dream”, explains the filmmaker.

Morzaniel Ɨramari was born in 1980 in the Watorikɨ village, in the Demini region of the Yanomami Indigenous Land, in Amazonas. He graduated from the project Pontos de Cultura Indígena – Vídeo nas Aldeias and directed the short film “Casa dos Espíritos”, winner of the Best Film award, according to the popular jury, at Mostra Aldeia SP, in 2014.

He also directed the feature film “Urihi Haromatimapë – Curadores da Terra-floresta”, which won the prize for Best Film at Forumdoc BH – Competitive Screening of the Belo Horizonte Documentary and Ethnographic Film Festival.

indigenous women

The other 2 short films will be “Thuë Pihi Kuuwi – A Woman Thinking”, and “Yuri U Xëatima Thë – Fishing with Timbó”, both by Aida Harika, Roseane Yariana and Edmar Tokorino. This will be the first time that Yanomami women participate in an international film festival.

Aida Harika and Edmar Tokorino are 2 Yanomami filmmakers who also reside in the village of Watorikɨ. They are part of the collective of Yanomami communicators created in 2018 by the Hutukara Associação Yanomami. Roseane Yariana was part of the 1st group of young people chosen to participate in the audiovisual training workshops, in 2018. She is a resident of the Buriti village, in the Demini region, in Amazonas.

The 3 shorts are an Aruac Filmes production, co-produced by Hutukara Associação Yanomami and associated production by Gata Maior Filmes. The films have the institutional support of the Instituto Socioambiental and the support of a network of foundations and international institutions that work directly with the Brazilian Amazon.

With information from Brazil Agency.