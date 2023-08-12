Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/12/2023 – 3:11 pm

Three short films produced by Yanomami indigenous people will be screened at the 80th Venice Film Festival, in Italy, which runs from August 30th to September 9th. The short films will be shown on September 4, at the Olhos da Floresta event. The day will be dedicated to Yanomami indigenous cinema and will honor the first filmmaker of the ethnic group, Morzaniel Ɨramari.

One of the three short films shown will be Mãri Hi – The Dream Treeby Ɨramari, winner of the Best National Documentary Short Film category, at the É Tudo Verdade Festival, in 2023. The film features leader and shaman Davi Kopenawa, who shows the knowledge of the Yanomami about dreams.

“This film will help non-indigenous people get to know the Yanomami people, get to know our images. This way everyone can know how we live in our house and how we dream, how shamans dream”, explains the filmmaker.

Morzaniel Ɨramari was born in 1980 in the Watorikɨ village, in the Demini region, in the Yanomami Indigenous Land, in the state of Amazonas. He graduated from the project Pontos de Cultura Indígena – Vídeo nas Aldeias and directed the short film House of Spiritswinner of the Best Film award, according to the popular jury, at Mostra Aldeia SP, in 2014. He also directed the feature film Urihi Haromatimapë – Forestland Healerswhich won the prize for Best Film at Forumdoc BH – Competitive Exhibition at the Belo Horizonte Documentary and Ethnographic Film Festival.

indigenous women

The other two shorts will be Thuë Pihi Kuuwi – A Woman ThinkingIt is Yuri U Xëatima Thë – Fishing with Timbó, both by Aida Harika, Roseane Yariana and Edmar Tokorino. This will be the first time that Yanomami women will participate in an international film festival.

Aida Harika and Edmar Tokorino are two Yanomami filmmakers who also reside in the village of Watorikɨ. Both are part of the collective of Yanomami communicators created in 2018 by the Hutukara Associação Yanomami. Roseane Yariana was part of the first group of young people chosen to participate in the audiovisual training workshops, in 2018. She is a resident of the Buriti village, in the Demini region, in the state of Amazonas.

The three shorts are an Aruac Filmes production, co-produced by Hutukara Associação Yanomami and associated production by Gata Maior Filmes. The films have the institutional support of the Instituto Socioambiental and the support of a network of foundations and international institutions that work directly with the Brazilian Amazon.