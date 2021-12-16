Rome – Spotlights on the Ethiad Arena, which hosts the 15th World Championships in short course scheduled on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

It starts with the 400 free style orphans of the Italian record holder Gabriele Detti. Marco De Tullio grabs the last available spot for the final swimming in 3’39 “53 the battery that sees him eighth ahead of his teammate Matteo Ciampi, European vice-champion, ninth in 3’40” 10. In the lead the Austrian Felix Aboeck in 3’37 “91.

Entry into the final with the first time trial for Ilaria Cusinato in the 400 medley. The Venetian, who will rely on Matteo Giunta as coach from January, plays an attacking match alongside the American Melanie Margalis (third in 4’30 “75). The 22-year-old continental bronze in 2019 and who was fourth two tenths from the podium, he only has slight difficulty in the breaststroke and finishes in 4’30 “27.

Alberto Razzetti, Genoese trained by Stefano Franceschi, wins the fifth battery of the 200 butterfliesin 1’51 “33 and fifth overall in the ranking commanded by the American Julian Trenton in 1’50” 32.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS