The gold of a rediscovered Matteo Rivolta in the 100 butterflies and the bronze medals of Simona Quadarella in the 800 style and that of the mixed mixed 4×50 relay. The third day of the short course swimming world championships in Abu Dhabi gives Italy another three medals and many confirmations. A warrior who has put difficult moments behind him and who has returned even stronger than before, to recover many revenge: Matteo Rivolta is the new world champion in the 100 butterfly. With the blue on the podium, for a parterre de roi, the South African Chad Le Clos and the Russian Andrei Minakov.

“In my career there have been ups and downs and perhaps the latter have had more of a long trail – he underlines – It is a victory full of many meanings and which repays me for the sacrifices made and the decisions taken, especially in this one. last period. I still have to realize what happened this afternoon and therefore I struggle to bring out all the emotions I have inside of me. Everything is beautiful. I don’t have many gold medals on my wall: it weighs but positively. I enjoy this moment ».

On his twenty-third birthday Simona Quadarella gives herself bronze in the 800 freestyle with a super time. The queen of European middle distance and world champion swims in 8’07”99 best Italian performance in fabric. The gold goes to the unstoppable Chinese Li Bingjie with the championship record in 8’02 ” 90 and the silver to the Russian Anastasiia Kirpichnikova in 8’07 ” 99. “I’m really happy, because today it was really difficult to get a medal. It came and with an excellent time – explains the Roman middle-distance runner – In the end I was dead tired and I lacked the opportunity to take the Russian again. The form is growing and in in fact these days I feel better “. Sesta is an excellent Martina Caramignoli in 8’17”60. «I am so happy. For me to be still here to fight with the best in the world is a great satisfaction ».

The last race of the day is the mixed 4×50 relay and Italy (Lorenzo Mora, Nicolò Martinenghi, Elena Di Liddo and Silvia Di Pietro) closes with a brilliant third place behind Holland, gold medal and the United States. “We are happy because we have put Russia behind and it was not easy – underlines Di Pietro – A very beautiful medal and not easy to win”. The histrionic Mora continues: «I swam a 50 on my standards. My companions were good at completing the work in the best way ». “At the beginning we were not very confident – explains Di Liddo – We got excited with the approach of the final”.

Concludes the world silver in the 100 frog Martinenghi: «A world medal always has great value. We have shown that we are a great team ». A small disappointment to grow and become even stronger. Margherita Panziera still misses the appointment with the first individual world champion medal of her career and is fifth in the 200 backstroke. Thomas Ceccon and a solid Marco Orsi take the pass for the final of the 100 medley, respectively with the fourth and seventh fastest time. More and more sure of his means and in a constant state of grace. Lorenzo Zazzeri qualifies for the final of the 50 freestyle with the fifth time. A little luck, which never hurts, for Silvia Di Pietro who reaches the final of the 50 butterfly with the eighth time. The 30-year-old Roman and Italian record holder – registered for the Carabinieri and CC Aniene, prepared by Mirko Nozzolillo – touches in 25”25. «It went well», Costanza Cocconcelli qualifies as an authority for the 100 medley final. Well the blues also in the 50 back. Lorenzo Mora with the fourth time trial and Michele Lamberti with the sixth time reach the final, with justified ambitions.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS