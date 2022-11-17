Short Colombian team, for glory in the Intercontinental tournament

The Colombian Short Stature Soccer Teamwill be part of the first Intercontinental Cup to be held in Colombia.

Colombia will host the first Intercontinental Soccer Cup for Short Stature, which will have the participation of: Bolivia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, United States, Canada, Peru. Pending confirmation of their participation Germany and Spain.

This will be the tournament

This cup will take place from November 29 to December 2, 2022, in the Municipality of Mesitas del Colegio. Cundinamarca, carrying out 4 games on the 29th, the 30th double day (4 games in the morning and 4 at night) and on December 2 will be the grand final and the third and fourth place will be disputed.

The Colombian team has the participation of players from all regions of Colombia, an example of the Caribbean, Orinoquía, Andean and Pacific.

Short Colombian team. Photo: Press office Short stature selection

This cup has the same soccer rules, the field is the same but something that does differentiate it is the height of the goals. In addition to this, one of the internal rules of the Cup is that no more than 2 players taller than 1.45M are allowed on the playing field, this with the aim of integrating all short people “we, short people are also going to make history” says Alexis Calvo Sarmiento, president of the

The undersized team managed to advance to the second round in the second edition of the Copa América that took place in May of this year (2022) in the city of Lima, Peru, where they obtained the best goalkeeper of the tournament.

SPORTS WITH PRESS INFORMATION

