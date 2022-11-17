Short Colombian team, for glory in the Intercontinental tournament

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Short stature Colombian team.
Press office Short stature selection
Short Colombian team.
It will take place from November 29 to December 2.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 17, 2022, 02:54 PM
The Colombian Short Stature Soccer Teamwill be part of the first Intercontinental Cup to be held in Colombia.
Colombia will host the first Intercontinental Soccer Cup for Short Stature, which will have the participation of: Bolivia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, United States, Canada, Peru. Pending confirmation of their participation Germany and Spain.
This will be the tournament
This cup will take place from November 29 to December 2, 2022, in the Municipality of Mesitas del Colegio. Cundinamarca, carrying out 4 games on the 29th, the 30th double day (4 games in the morning and 4 at night) and on December 2 will be the grand final and the third and fourth place will be disputed.
The Colombian team has the participation of players from all regions of Colombia, an example of the Caribbean, Orinoquía, Andean and Pacific.
This cup has the same soccer rules, the field is the same but something that does differentiate it is the height of the goals. In addition to this, one of the internal rules of the Cup is that no more than 2 players taller than 1.45M are allowed on the playing field, this with the aim of integrating all short people “we, short people are also going to make history” says Alexis Calvo Sarmiento, president of the
The undersized team managed to advance to the second round in the second edition of the Copa América that took place in May of this year (2022) in the city of Lima, Peru, where they obtained the best goalkeeper of the tournament.
SPORTS WITH PRESS INFORMATION
More sports news
November 17, 2022, 02:54 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Short #Colombian #team #glory #Intercontinental #tournament
Leave a Reply