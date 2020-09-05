5 kilometers from downtown Montauban (Tarn-et-Garonne), a drive moved to the farm.
With the closure of markets, producers might not promote their items. They’d the concept of coming collectively to supply a selection of native merchandise on the Web. The success was rapid. By way of prizes aggressive, the producers have gained customer loyalty. The drive permits Frédéric Royer, market gardener, to attain 10 to fifteen% of his turnover: “Originally we not had the markets, we needed to discover a resolution. I made a sale non-public on the farm, I nonetheless had merchandise. JI needed to discover one other various, the drive permits me to make the merchandise worthwhile “.
Leave a Reply