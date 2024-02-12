The brain disorder epilepsy occurs in seizures that are often unpredictable. In the Netherlands, 200,000 people have epilepsy. On International Epilepsy Day, neurologist Marian Majoie explains the latest insights into how this condition arises and what can be done about it. “Unfortunately, it often takes a very long time before patients for whom medication does not help sufficiently are referred for surgery.”

