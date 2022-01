Álex Gallar tries the shot in front of the defense of Ignasi Miquel. / JM Rodríguez / AGM

The match coincided with the cup euphoria in the body and the Almería champagne in hand. Huesca is a compact and fast team on the counterattack. Luis Carrión had warned him in the preview of an overlooked match. The fans were caught partying. And to the team, mired in the first gray afternoon of the season. Tried to start it Car