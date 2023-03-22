In politics, a ‘Hadjemaar’ is a populist who plays on the gut feelings of the people. Its tragedy lies in the inevitable sobering up; all one-two-three problems to solve turn out to be more difficult and then the whole story implodes, just like in the short-lived existence of the haft, Ephemeroptera, or the mayfly. This insect with the delicate body, large eyes, bristle-like antennae and long tail threads sometimes lives for only a few hours and then only to reproduce.

One of our most famous political one-hit wonders was ‘Hadjemaar’, the nickname of Cornelis ‘Nelis’ de Gelder who was elected to the Amsterdam city council in 1921. Nelis was also known as ‘Had-je-me-maar’, after the text of a variety number that he performed on the street in the center. Nelis was a wanderer.

It ended badly

An episode of the television program Other times from 2002. A bunch of irregulars, according to Other Times consisting of Dadaist artists, anarchists, boat workers (the ‘Veelbelovers’) and bohemians, came up with the idea of ​​’ridiculing democracy’ in the De Uilenkelder café through a protest against compulsory voting. To this end, they put forward Nelis as a candidate. His manifesto: “Jajem (jenever) five cents, beer also five cents and free fishing in the Vondelpark.”

Since then, we have been sympathetic to the good-natured outsider who kicks the sore leg of the establishment

After his election things went badly for Hadjemaar. Before the votes were counted, he was arrested for public intoxication and sentenced to a cure in a rehab clinic. There he signed a statement relinquishing his seat (details on this are vague). Ten years later he died after being hit by a car.

However, the impact of his legacy is beyond dispute. Since then we like to sympathize with the good-natured outsider who dares to say it like it is, who kicks the sore leg of the establishment.

tragedy

Directly opposite the mayfly is the celebrity. It consistently maneuvers smartly; plays the system; and stays in the saddle for a long time. The star also has tragedy in it. As good as he can be, at some point we’ve had enough of him.

Then the mayfly beckons. It brings innovation, revolution. Take Roy Batty, model number N6MAA10816 (Rutger Hauer), a magnificent Nexus-6 combat robot who appears in Ridley Scott’s sci-fi film. Blade Runner (1982) comes to the end of its life cycle and is then told by its maker: “The light that burns twice as brightly burns only half as long. And you burned oh so brilliantly, Roy.”

As a short bloomer, the mayfly has to make good use of its time, which is why the grandeur and the compelling characterize its existence. If you stop for a moment on Rembrandtplein and close your eyes, you might hear his voice raw from the booze that guarantees his downfall. “Hadjememaar, with a crack on the side / Hadjememaar, with a lock on the side / Hadjememaar, what you hear and what you see / I want to make love to you…”