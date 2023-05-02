The General Pension and Social Security Authority has announced the launch of the “Shorek” project as part of the transformational projects of the Authority. The project aims to keep the insured’s service continuous and connected in the event of changing his employer without incurring any additional costs.

Shorek is the Authority’s first transformative project within the performance agreements of federal government agencies for the year 2022, which was signed in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Performance agreements represent qualitative projects that move the country towards the future and enhance its competitiveness. Transformational projects are also characterized by achieving a significant impact in all sectors within short periods of time, in a way that ensures the implementation of the new government work methodology of the UAE government.

The “Shorek” project includes the development of work mechanisms and procedures in the Authority that allow the insured whose service ends and who is entitled to an end-of-service reward to choose not to disburse it for the purposes of considering this service continuous and connected with his subsequent service without incurring the additional costs that arise from the equation for calculating the costs of inclusion. “Shorek” applies » For citizens working in the public and private sectors, and the project will enter into force starting from July 1, 2023.

The project aims to create incentives to increase the number of insured persons benefiting from the retirement system to secure a better future life and financial stability for them, in addition to facilitating the process of employees moving between different work sectors, which gives flexibility to the business sector and enhances the competitiveness of citizens in obtaining the best job opportunities.

Achieving these goals is evident in the “Shorak” project in supporting citizens working in the public and private sectors by facilitating the procedures for joining the service until the period of service that qualifies for obtaining the retirement pension is completed, which is the ultimate goal of participating in social insurance, without burdening citizens wishing to Including the financial cost of this service, in a way that supports their quality of life and achieves their happiness.

This project contributes to making the Emirates community the most prosperous, and achieving the country’s strategic direction within the vision of “We Are the Emirates” over the years

The next 10 years in building a lofty homeland that supports prosperity and empowers citizens with financial stability and a decent life.

And within the axis of the most pioneering and superior system of “We Are the Emirates”, which focuses on creating a forward-looking government centered on achieving results; The Shorek project will contribute to strengthening the government’s ability to adopt renewable government concepts and models and to design flexible, renewable and human-enabled policies, which contributes to raising the competitiveness of talents and capabilities and exchanging experiences between different business sectors, especially in light of the major transformations that are taking place in the business sector in the country, where Such projects facilitate the movement of citizens between different work sectors, and ensure the presence of competitive, flexible and highly productive human capital without obstacles or challenges.