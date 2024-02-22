Shops | The trendy cookie dough is sold out again all over Helsinki – the S group is amazed

The super popular cookie dough is sold out even weeks after its launch. “During the launch week, the dough became more popular than fresh yeast or dairy butter,” says the S group.

Shelving gape empty. A trip to Helsinki's grocery stores shows that the super popular Bakerika frozen cookie dough is still out of stock almost everywhere.

“This has never been seen before,” says the team leader Juha Nieminen from the S group.

A new kind of cookie dough became popular at the end of January, when Bakerika's founder Erika Pou won the Finnish success recipe TV series with the product.

Since then, many stores have sold non-oota. When the cookie dough arrives, the packages sell out quickly.

Although the popularity was anticipated, it also surprised the S group that sells the product, Nieminen admits.

“During the launch week, Erika's dough became more popular than fresh yeast or dairy butter. After all, it shows popularity if the product goes above the basic foods that are often bought.”

Cookies greedy city dwellers have developed their own solutions to the problem.

In the chat application Jodel, cookie dough has its own channel. There, those who want cookies report to others which store can or cannot get dough at any given time.

City residents also ask the same questions in Facebook neighborhood groups.

According to Nieminen, hit products that are equally popular are rarely seen in stores.

He remembers a similar boom for Nyhtökaura, for example.

“It ran out of stores, people searched for it in stores and even queued up.”

According to S Group's Juha Nieminen, the product is popular all over the country. There was one package of cookie dough left in Herttoniemi's S-market on Tuesday evening.

Since then, for example, the liquid smoke used to flavor Porkkala, i.e. carrot salmon, as well as Prime drinks, which have gained a boost in social media, have become popular.

Generally, popularity levels off over time.

“This has taken an exceptionally long time, the demand has been so great that we haven't been able to meet it,” says Nieminen.

However, according to him, the product is constantly being made more.

A hit According to Nieminen, there are many reasons behind this. Above all, the product is easy to approach. The package comes with dough balls, from which the buyer can bake cookies in the home oven.

“We want to share it and offer it to friends at the coffee table. It involves experimenting yourself and the feeling of success.”

It is also essential that the product has been given a face with the TV show.

“Yes, it also has Erika's own story as a really important factor.”

Poussa has been running his own company in the capital region since he was 17 years old and has said that he has been an enthusiastic baker since he was a child.

Now the 26-year-old entrepreneur has managed to get people who are hungry for cookies all over the country on his side.