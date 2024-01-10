Shops | The S group will pay record bonuses on Wednesday

On Wednesday, the S group will pay its customer owners a bonus and other cash benefits totaling approximately 52 million euros.

S group will pay its loyal customers historically large bonuses on Wednesday. The company said on Wednesday that it will pay its customer-owners the S-bonus and other benefits paid in cash totaling around 52 million euros.

The amount is the largest in the 30-year bonus system. The pot grew by around two million euros from last year. Along with the deal, the bonus accumulation for the entire year 2023 was also record high.

S Group's customer manager Heini Dahlström

“Many of the biggest bonuses paid today are above 300 euros, which means that centralization is really worth it,” says Dahlström in the announcement.

Finnish The competition for loyal customers in the grocery store has intensified in recent weeks, when Lidl announced at the end of December that it would launch its own loyalty program.

Starting in January, customers belonging to the loyalty program will receive Lidl vouchers in proportion to their monthly purchases. Coupons can be used as payment in Lidl stores.

In the past, Lidl rewarded its customers with free products in addition to bonuses. In the future, the Free products will be removed from the offer, but the amounts of the money coupons will increase from before.

With small monthly purchases, the bonus offered by Lidl is less than two percent of purchases. With monthly purchases of one thousand euros, the bonus percentage increases up to ten percent.

Lidl started in Finland in 2002. At first, it operated for a long time without a loyalty program.

In 2022, the S group was by far the largest grocery store in Finland. At that time, its market share was approximately 47 percent. The share of the second largest K group was around 35 percent and Lidl's just under 10 percent. Market shares have remained similar for a long time.

At the end of December, when launching its loyalty program, Lild said that it plans to increase its market share in Finland.

According to S Group's January–June 2023 interim report, its cooperatives had more than 2.5 million members at the end of June. In March 2023, the S group reported that 3.9 million Finns had their own S advantage card or parallel card.