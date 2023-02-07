Shops | Shop strike starting on Thursday, mediation ended without results – See if the work stoppage affects your own local store

In the capital region, the strike would mainly affect the operations of Prismos.

On the market the labor dispute could not be agreed on Tuesday, says the office of the national conciliator on Twitter. The trade union’s and the service industry’s trade union Pam’s views are still so far apart that there are no prerequisites for a settlement proposal.

The shop strikes are scheduled to start on Thursday in numerous shops around the country. The national mediator will discuss with the parties when the mediation can be continued.

The trade union has assured that enough food will be available even during the strike. More than 160 stores would be affected by the strike, which starts on Thursday, mostly larger stores, such as K-Citymarkets and Prisms.

According to the trade association, there are a total of 2,800 grocery stores in Finland.

in Helsinki the strike would affect the operations of six HOK-Elanton Prismas in Herttoniemi, Itäkeskus, Kannelmäki, Malmi, Pasila shopping center in Tripla and Viikki.

There are four Prisms in Espoo under the threat of a strike. They are located in the shopping center Iso Omena, Lippulaiva and Sello, as well as Olari. In Vantaa, Tikkurila and shopping center Jumbo Prisma would be on strike.

The strike would also affect Prisms in Hyvinkää, Järvenpää and Kerava.

So far, it is not clear whether all the shops affected by the strike will close or whether they will be kept open, for example, by front-line workers.

of the S group grocery store manager Sampo Top saw tells that the primary goal is to keep the stores open even during the strike. It may mean that some stores have fewer cash registers open than usual or that opening hours have to be limited.

“A two-day strike could have some effect on operations and, in the case of individual stores, on service provision,” Päällysaho says.

According to Päällysaho, the aim is to communicate to customers well enough and in time whether their nearby Prisma is open and, if not, where the nearest open store is located.

“Companies are probably trying to keep their doors open with superiors and temporary workers and by pressuring employees to go to work. However, the employees are very ready to fight for better wages. In other words, I can’t estimate how many people get caught, how many limit the opening hours and so on,” says Pam’s organization director Risto Kalliorinne for HS.

S group’s Päällysaho says that it does not recognize Pam’s Kalliorinte’s claims about pressuring employees to work.

“We value the employee’s right to strike,” Päällysaho says.

Pam and Kaupa liitto have been negotiating the industry’s collective agreement since January 12. The shop’s collective agreement expired on January 31.

Originally, the trade warehouse strike was supposed to start on Monday, but the Ministry of Labor and the Economy decided to postpone the strike by two weeks based on the proposal of the national conciliator. The warehouse strike will start on February 20 at the earliest.