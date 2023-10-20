Many shops and restaurants in one of the districts of Berlin stopped working, taking part in a “general strike” in support of the Palestinians. This was reported by a local newspaper on Friday, October 20. Berliner Zeitung.

“Numerous shops on the Sonnenallee in Neukölln are taking part in the promotion. Restaurants, supermarkets, and bakeries remain closed on Friday,” the publication reports.

It is noted that on closed shutters there are posters with the inscription in English, German and Arabic: “General Strike.” According to the newspaper, many pro-Palestinian organizations have called for it in recent days. For example, on social networks German citizens are asked to close shops, not go to work, school or university, and wear the symbol of Palestine.

Earlier, on October 18, mass protests in support of Palestine took place near the German Foreign Ministry building. People with posters positioned themselves under the windows of the German Foreign Office, and then the arrests began.

Also on this day, there were two attempted attacks on a synagogue in the German capital. First, two unknown people threw Molotov cocktails, then another man rushed towards the building.

The day before, several pro-Palestinian demonstrations took place in Berlin. Residents of the city gathered in the square in front of the Brandenburg Gate, lit candles and laid out the Palestinian flag.

Events in the Gaza Strip led to a tense situation when the Al-Ahly Al-Maadani hospital was attacked on October 17. According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, most of the victims were women and children, and more than 800 people were killed or injured.

At the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were not involved in the attack on the hospital. The IDF said a hospital explosion in the Gaza Strip was caused by a failed Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket launch. The organization itself has denied its guilt in this incident.

In turn, US President Joe Biden said that the Pentagon provided him with data according to which Israel was not to blame for the attack on the hospital.

On October 7, the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinians intend to return the borders between the two countries that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territories. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these terms.