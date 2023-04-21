Residents called for tightening control over shops and social media sites that promote the sale of fireworks with the advent of Eid Al-Fitr, because of their wide-ranging damage, such as noise and injury to children.

burns, calling on parents to closely monitor their children, and not to allow them to buy crackers.

While the Sharjah Municipality confirmed that it is taking measures to address negative behaviors on Eid, as it is being ensured that the sale and circulation of fireworks and firecrackers are prohibited, as they pose a danger to community members, especially children, as they contain materials harmful to health.

In detail, citizen Rashid Al-Shehhi said that explosives are a negative phenomenon, spreading on holidays and occasions, considering that their continuation depends on the laxity of families, and their lack of monitoring of their children, and preventing them from using them, stressing the need to track and dry the sources of sale, especially those sold through groceries, and stored properly Wrong, lacking the most basic safety standards.

He pointed out that the law is clear, and there are instructions prohibiting the sale of firecrackers, but commercial stores sell them, and holidays and national occasions are seasons for profit, which exposes a large number of children to severe injuries as a result of their use.

Muhammad Ibrahim explained that he had monitored advertisements on social media pages promoting the sale of firecrackers and fireworks with the advent of Eid, pointing out that promoting such games is very dangerous, especially for children, as they may cause fire accidents for children, and their lack of safety standards. Ibrahim called for the need to address this phenomenon that is active during the festive seasons, in order to preserve our children, and prevent them from being harmed during the days of Eid, which are considered festive days. Mariam Al-Saadi said that, despite the health and social warnings about the danger of these games, their sale is still widespread, especially during the holidays, and these materials have become a danger, not only to their users, but also to others in the vicinity of their use, due to the burns and disfigurement they sometimes cause. It causes permanent or temporary disabilities, as well as property damage, as a result of the fires it causes, in addition to noise pollution. For his part, the Director of Al Hamriya Municipality, Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, emphasized the importance of following up on children not buying fireworks and firecrackers, recommending that they stay away from them, in order to preserve their health and safety, pointing to the joint responsibility shared by the family along with the competent media, community and oversight agencies, sales outlets and supermarkets. and groceries. He told «Emirates Today», that the circulation and sale of fireworks and firecrackers has many harms involved, as it causes noise and loud sound that causes panic in children, the elderly and the sick, and dissipates the tranquility of residential neighborhoods. Al Shamsi stated the importance of establishing awareness programs to identify the dangers of these games that expose children to serious injuries, in addition to the dangers of the gases emitted from them, and the harmful substances they carry that affect the respiratory system, in addition to the material damage, and the environmental pollution they cause or as a result of fires that may result. It threatens the safety of community members and causes harm to others. Al-Shamsi called for tightening control over children, preventing them from buying these games from social networking sites, which have become platforms for selling fireworks, and not allowing them to buy firecrackers, given the danger they cause to users and others, and the damage they cause to property as a result of fires.

In turn, the Municipality of Sharjah confirmed that it is taking measures to address negative behaviors on the feast, as it is being ensured that the sale and circulation of fireworks and firecrackers are prohibited, as they pose a danger to community members, especially children, because they contain materials harmful to health, as the municipality prevents their sale, and organizes campaigns Continuous inspection to ensure that they are not sold and dealt with, and also warns against their use, and is keen to educate the public about that.

In turn, the Sharjah Municipality intensifies its monitoring through inspection teams and patrols in all areas of Sharjah city, to monitor any negative behavior that appears during the holiday, such as selling fireworks, and other behaviors that cause inconvenience to the public. The municipal inspection teams are always ready to monitor negative behavior and take legal measures. And the necessary administrative measures in this regard, and a high sense of security contributes to controlling all those who practice these behaviors.

Imprisonment and fines for those who traffic in fireworks without a license

The State Public Prosecution called on individuals to abide by the laws, and not to deal in any way with fireworks and those who trade in them, in order to preserve the safety of everyone, and to avoid legal accountability. And she explained through a film material, which she published on her social media accounts, that the legislator stipulated in the first article of the federal decree by law, regarding weapons, ammunition, explosives, military equipment and dangerous materials, that “explosives are a chemical compound or a mixture of different chemical compounds that interact with each other when exposed to it.” For factors prepared as an energizing force to produce pressure and heat at a certain speed, which leads to impact or damage to the surrounding area, and this includes fireworks. Article 3 of the law stipulates that “it is not permissible to acquire, possess, possess, carry, import, export, re-export, transit, phase shipment, trade in, manufacture, repair, transfer or dispose of explosives in any way whatsoever, unless After obtaining a license or permit to do so from the licensing authority or the concerned authority.

Article 54 stipulates a penalty of imprisonment for a period of no less than one year and a fine of no less than 100,000 dirhams, or one of these two penalties, for anyone who trades, imports, exports, manufactures, or brings them into and out of the country without a license.