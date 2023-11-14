7 people under investigation at the Oasi Emmanuele nursing home in Favara go shopping with the Citizenship Income of disabled people

They do wrongfully obtain the Basic income dozens of mentally disabled guests of their community, they take possession of the card on which the credit is loaded and use it to pay for one hotel roomthe maintenance of two Porsches and various purchases.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Agrigento concludes the investigation and is preparing to send seven suspects to trial, most of whom are attributable to the Oasi Emmanuele social cooperative of Favara already at the center of an initial investigation, which recently led to some indictments, on an alleged ring of dealing and on some episodes of sexual blackmail And mistreatment that would have been consumed inside the structure.

The prosecutor Gloria Andreoli served the notice of conclusion of the preliminary investigations. The seven are accused of having induced numerous disabled guests of theirs to submit applications to obtain the Basic income in an illicit manner or by failing to declare that they were hospitalized, with expenses paid by the State, in a treatment facility.

The circumstance would have led to their request to obtain the benefit being rejected. The accusation of embezzlement is, however, charged against both the four of them and the other three suspects. Pineda Urbina she is the family member of a disabled person whose citizenship income card was allegedly stolen to pay for the maintenance of two Porsches, worth a total of 1,300 euros, owned by DiCaro.

The same card would have been used by the three suspects to pay the bill for a hotel in Tarquinia. The owner and other community employees, however, would have used the card to make purchases in numerous commercial activities.

