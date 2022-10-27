The new Shopping Latam Pass, the marketplace for the fourth largest loyalty program in the world in terms of number of customers, is now live in Brazil. And with news. According to the airline, more than 200,000 products from retail partners are available in one place not only for redemption with points (a feature that debuted in October 2021), but for cash purchases. “The new Shopping LATAM Pass that we launched today offers a more efficient and simpler experience. Without a doubt, the great beneficiary is our member”, said Martin Holdschmidt, general director of Latam Pass in Brazil. The program has 40 million subscribers worldwide, 23 million of them in the country.

With the new marketplace, the subscriber no longer needs to continually access the hotsites of retail partners to purchase a product. Thus, cash purchases are simpler and the receipt of points becomes up to 70% faster. If before the crediting of these points on partner hotsites took up to 45 days after delivery of the product to complete, now it takes only 10 days on average for purchases made directly at Shopping Latam Pass.

Initially, the cash purchase function in Shopping Latam Pass is enabled for eight retail partners of the program in Brazil. These include Ponto, Casas Bahia, Extra, Magazine Luiza, Polishop, Fast Shop, Netshoes and Zattini. At the same time, the program works to soon include the same functionality for its other 20 retail partners in the country.

The implementation of the new version of Shopping Latam is another important goal to be celebrated by the airline and its customers in October. Latam expects to resume by the end of the month 75% of the international routes operated in 2019, in the pre-pandemic period. Flights abroad ended up suspended in the first months of the health crisis, being gradually resumed. The company has sold tickets to 21 destinations in Europe, the United States and South America.