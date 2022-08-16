The American giant Walmart, famous for its department stores that sell everything, has signed an agreement with Paramount +, the streaming service of the well-known film company. In 2020 Walmart + was launched in all the USA, very similar to Amazon Prime: at a cost of 98 dollars a year (or 12.95 monthly), in fact, it is possible to buy on the Walmart website and not pay for shipping. to receive the goods faster. Now, along with the subscription and at no additional cost, the Paramount + subscription will be included, which alone costs $ 59 per year. Walmart and Paramount have not yet declared since the offer goes live, but this is a very definite move to counter Amazon. Walmart had been in discussions with both Disney and Comcast (Peacock) for the past few months to include their subscriptions in its offering. Plus, all Walmart + subscribers can already enjoy six months of Spotify Premium for free.