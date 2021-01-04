Shopping centers YIT warns: Tripla’s value was reduced by more than EUR 40 million as visitors dwindled

YIT had to record Tripla’s fair value lower, which burdens the company’s result by EUR 16 million.

Construction company On Monday, YIT issued a profit warning when it had to reduce the fair value of the Tripla shopping center by more than EUR 40 million.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a decrease in the number of visitors to Tripla, which also affects the rental income from the shopping center. YIT’s holding in Tripla is approximately 39 percent, so the impairment burden the company’s result by approximately EUR 16 million in accordance with the accounting rules.

Ad Impairment was the latest chapter in YIT’s bad news book. Last year, the company said its earnings suffered from the fact that Triplan and, in part, another mall in Hertz the costs got out of hand in the final stages of construction.

YIT had to argue with its subcontractors in Tripla’s and Herts’ final reports on the extent to which the subcontractors had to perform work that was not part of the original contracts.

After this failure, the company’s long-term CEO Kari Kauniskangas got to leave. In December, a new CEO was appointed Markku Moilanen, who will take up his post no later than the summer.

Triplan was to be a great success for YIT. When the mall was completed, its value was increased from the appraisal during construction. With the ex-post increase in costs and the recent write-down, the picture of the project has changed. Still, the project has not turned unprofitable, as a competitor to SRV did with the Kalasatama Redi project.

“It’s still a profitable project for us. Of course, the situation has changed a lot from what it was a year ago, ”says YIT’s Vice President, Investor Relations. Tommi Järvenpää.

YIT’s The new estimate of adjusted operating profit for 2020 is approximately EUR 80 million, compared to EUR 90-110 million previously. In 2019, the company made an additional adjusted profit of EUR 165 million.

According to YIT, the end of the year went smoothly as expected.

Earnings development has been particularly good in residential construction units that build apartment buildings in Finland, Russia and several Eastern European countries.

YIT expects strong results for these businesses throughout the year.

YIT is Finland’s largest construction company, with net sales in 2019 of approximately EUR 3.4 billion. The company’s share price fell sharply after the spread of the corona epidemic in Europe and, despite a partial recovery, has not reached its previous levels.

On Monday morning YIT’s share price fell on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. At 10.45, the share price had fallen by about 3.8 percent from the last level of the previous trading day. The company’s share paid EUR 4.74 at 10.45.

At the same time, the general index of the Helsinki Stock Exchange rose by about 0.7 per cent.