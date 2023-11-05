Shopping centers | Why is Vantaa Jumbo the most successful shopping center in Finland? The motorist downloads direct words

In light of the sales figures, Jumbo-Flamingo is by far the best shopping center in the capital region. It is no coincidence that it is also a paradise for motorists.

Here is the best shopping center in Finland. In the vicinity of Helsinki-Vantaa airport, close to Ring III and Tuusulanväylä.

That’s what you dare to say directly when you look at the sales statistics. Other shopping centers in Finland can’t even come close to the sales figures of Jumbo-Flamingo located in Pakkala, Vantaa.

Jumbo has been Finland’s number one seller for more than ten years and also dominates the result per visitor in the capital region. On average, every single visitor buys goods or services there for 41.6 euros.

For example, in Sello in Espoo, the corresponding figure is 18.20 and in Red in Helsinki, 13, according to the Finnish Association of Shopping Centers of information.

The situation of Helsinki’s shopping centers and the quieting of the inner city there is a lot of wood. In particular, the possibility of the iconic department store Stockmann has been talked about recently exit From Aleksanterinka Street.

On the other hand, Jumbo, which is located along the highways, roars year after year. What has been done right there?

Commercial center rose exactly 24 years ago in the middle of a field in Vantaa.

The plans to build Jumbo initially met with opposition, as there was still not much population around. In addition, the “field market” planned for the lands of the Backas manor was feared attracting customers from operators in nearby areas.

Over the years, the opposition has dissipated and changed to more than ten million annual visitors and annual sales of well over 400 million euros.

Since then, settlements have also sprung up around the shopping center, completed in October 1999, such as the areas of Kartanonkoski and Pakkalanrinne.

Today, the Jumbo-Flamingo complex covers nearly 116,000 square meters of leasable commercial space, which is equivalent to more than sixteen full-sized football fields.

You won’t find that in a shopping center, but you can find all kinds of other things, such as a bowling alley, a cinema, a water park and Finland’s largest hotel. There are about 170 stores in total, of which forty cafes and restaurants.

A versatile offering is the first thing that the shopping center manager does Olli Lehtoaro brings out Jumbo as a trump card.

“The biggest shopping basket is created when people stay for a long time. This is not a place to pass through, but we always come here for a reason,” says Lehtoaro.

The claim is supported by the fact that although Helsinki’s public transport hubs Mall of Tripla and Kamppi collect up to double the number of visitors compared to Jumbo, their sales figures remain modest in comparison.

Mere the versatile offering still hardly explains Jumbo’s success. For example, Tripla also has almost 250 stores with cinemas and indoor surfing spots, but its total sales were still more than 175 million euros lower last year.

Inevitably, the question arises whether Jumbo’s secret is meeting the needs of the car-driving population after all.

There are 2,300 parking spaces in Tripla, a good 1,500 in Kamppi and about 5,500 in Jumbo. You can park for free in Jumbo for the first five hours.

As soon as you arrive at the shopping center, it becomes clear on whose terms it has been planned.

Jumbo has 5,500 parking spaces and arriving by car has been made easy. The picture was taken during last year’s Christmas rush hour.

A journalist who has been driven by a bus pulls up to the side of a busy highway, after which, from the stop, he has to maneuver across several crosswalks to even reach the corner of the building. After that, it’s time to look for the entrance, because only P signs are visible.

A photographer arriving by car, on the other hand, will be surprised at how easy and fast it is to get there from Helsinki’s Sörnäis.

Shopping center manager Lehtoaro says that up to 75 percent of customers come shopping specifically by car. According to him, easy accessibility combined with sufficient parking is a clear competitive advantage for Jumbo.

There is no doubt that a car can hold more shopping than a bicycle basket.

In addition According to Lehtoaro, Jumbo’s geographic location along the main highways is ideal in the sense that it gathers customers not only from Vantaa, but also from Espoo along Ring III and from Northern and Eastern Helsinki and the whole of Central Uusimaa.

In Lehtoaro’s view, operators in the core of Helsinki are oppressed further south by the dense “string of pearls” of shopping centers, which includes, for example, Iso Omena, Sello, Kaari and Itis.

“There is fierce competition between the shopping centers in the south, but we are able to easily collect customers from a wide area,” he says.

The importance of location is also endorsed by the professor of economic geography at the University of Turku Heli Marjanen. He has studied, for example, consumer behavior and the geography of trade.

According to Marjanen, Jumbo is clearly different from so-called transit centers, where the number of visitors is high but the average purchases are smaller.

“People come to Jumbo with a real purpose, either to do everyday shopping or to use entertainment services,” he says.

Marjanen also points out that the importance of driving in grocery shopping is still great – despite the growth of online shopping and the increase in carlessness.

“Even in Vantaa, everyday life often requires a car, and if a car is in use, it is also used very sensitively.”

See also Parties Coalition elects vice-presidents, center presents main goals of election program and Left Alliance discusses NATO line Reetta Koskelin, who arrived at the spa from Asikkala with her family, studied Jumbo’s floor map to find the nursery.

Quickly based on the sample, it seems that Lehtoaro’s claim about a large customer base is true. On Thursday afternoon, customers have arrived at Jumbo from surprisingly far away.

On the north side of the bay, Asikkala lives Reetta Koskelin says that he came to the Flamingo spa with his family of four, because the older child is a “terrible water beast”.

According to Koskelini, Jumbo is visited about once a year, and usually the trip includes a visit to a restaurant in addition to a visit to the spa.

“It’s convenient to come here by car, because it’s really easy to get to the motorway from us and there’s always a parking space,” he says.

Jumbo gets a little criticism from Koskelin that the routes could be more clearly marked. As an out-of-towner, she doesn’t know the shopping center very well and at the time of the interview is looking for a nursery with the help of a map.

Juuso Kuisma, who came shopping from Pornai, was looking for a new beanie.

A resident of Pornais has also arrived from further afield Juuso Kuisma, according to which it was convenient to go shopping by car and you can already remember the route by heart. According to him, the best thing about Jumbo is the wide selection.

“I came looking for a beanie, but I found a shirt at the same time,” says Kuisma.

To customers of course, there are many residents of nearby areas, such as those living in Vantaa Ylästö Seija Haga. He has come to meet someone who lives in Tapanila, Helsinki Katariina Hagaa and this Lucas– a baby for lunch.

The Hagas say that they go to Jumbo to eat and shop usually once a week. The best aspects of the shopping center are not only the wide selection of shops and eateries, but also the fact that it is easy to get there by car.

Seija Haga from Vantaa (left) and Katariina Haga from Helsinki and baby Lucas were having lunch at Jumbo’s Chinese restaurant.

The one who jumps into his car in the parking garage also swears by driving Kari Koivunen, who lives in Ruskeasanta, Vantaa. He says that he goes to Jumbo’s Prisma at least once a week for grocery shopping.

“It is important that you can easily get here by car and always find a parking space. For a change, I could perhaps visit other shopping centers if they were easier to reach by car,” he says.

“Furthermore, it’s nice that there’s enough room to do business here and it’s not too cramped.”

Koivunen is right in the sense that even though there are quite a lot of people moving through Jumbo’s corridors on a weekday afternoon, a larger crowd is avoided.

According to Kari Koivunen, who lives in Ruskeasanna, Vantaa, it is important that you can get to the store smoothly by car.

Jumbo’s K-Citymarket shopkeeper Sami Hertellin according to the location along Ring III is “in a class of its own”.

He also praises the floor plan of the shopping center, which he says is overall very logical and not too labyrinthine. According to Hertell, if something should be developed, it would be public transport connections, when Vantaa wheelbarrow too we have to wait for years.

According to Sami Hertelli, who worked as Jumbo’s K-trader for four years, customers come from a wide area to shop for food.

The CEO of the spa world Flamingo Spa is on the same lines Sanna Himberg.

He hopes that public transport connections to Jumbo-Flamingo would be improved in the future. Himberg also calls for further increasing the number of entertainment services.

“When customers stay longer in the shopping center, restaurants, cafes and all other shops benefit from it. But first, something is required, why leave home at all.”

Sanna Himberg, managing director of Flamingo Spa, hopes for even more entertainment services at Jumbo.

Influence it seems that Jumbo’s secret is simply a great location for motorists combined with a massive offering.

But do such car markets create a pleasant urban environment? And how does a business model based on driving and consumption fit in with curbing climate change?

Professor Heli Marjanen believes that car dealerships will retain their popularity for years to come, although they will probably have to change their offerings in the direction of more services due to the growth of online shopping.

In terms of the vitality of city centers, he says, it is perhaps a good thing that motorists are offered shopping opportunities a little further away. Then the centers can respond more to the needs of the people who live there or spend time there, often mainly using public transport.

Jumbo’s recipe for success, which relies heavily on motoring, could hardly be copied, for example, to enliven Helsinki’s core center and shopping centers. The course of development is the opposite there, when driving is more desired restrict.

“You couldn’t put a center like this in the middle of Helsinki,” says shopping center manager Lehtoaro.

Read more: 20 years ago, the mother of all car dealerships rose in the middle of the forest: This is how Jumbo came and moved to Vantaa permanently