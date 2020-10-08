Shopping centers “There is really nothing I need here” – In the middle of the bustling Tapiola, a vacant shopping center is crumbling, which became a problem for its owner

The old and protected Heikintori has not benefited from the development of Tapiola city center. The state of the center has attracted attention for years, but no solution has been found to the problem.

This the place has seen better times. The concrete stairs in Tapiola’s Heikintori are crumbling, rust is draining in steel structures and the overall look has deteriorated.

The structures of Heikintori have deteriorated before the eyes.­

Commercial space would be available. Only a third of the shopping center’s premises are in use.

The transport links are excellent, the metro stop is a stone’s throw away. The condition, on the other hand, has deteriorated badly and business is pulling its last breath.

Heikintori the opening in 1968 was a big event. Architect Aarne Ervin The opening of the building planned for the garden city of Tapiola was celebrated for three days.

Heikintori was inaugurated in October 1968.­

36,000 monks were eaten in the party hut and everything was crowned with fireworks. Heikintori is an experience and a great adventure, advertised. Even in the 1990s, the center was an important trading center in Tapiola.

Fireworks at the opening of Heikintori.­

Now Tapiola is being renewed – but Heikintori is not.

The old shopping center has not been able to participate in the development of Tapiola, traffic flows are concentrated around Aina and the metro.

There was plenty of hustle and bustle at Heikintori in 1997.­

However, the renewed look of Tapiola can be seen from the doors of Heikintori – a new streamlined residential apartment building peeks over the houses. There, wide glass balconies surround the shopping center Aino and the opportunities offered by the travel center.

Heikintori a different reality opens up in the surroundings: empty business premises, a dilapidated facade and a deserted corridor in the middle of a shopping mall.

The center currently has a few shops: two eateries, a bar, a hairdresser and a flea market, among others.

Of the original operators, the grill restaurant Ribis remains.

New the shopping center Heikintori is unlikely to become, says the commercial director of the real estate company Citycon Mari Laaksonen. Citycon is the largest owner of Heikintori.

According to Laaksonen, Heikintori is too close to Aino. It would not succeed in the competition. There is also no prospect that big chains or fashion players will want access to Heikintori, Laaksonen says.

Heikintori living nearby Juho Hakala runs along the mall corridor twice a week on the way to a sports hobby. He considers the current state of the mall to be “miserable”. He handles shopping elsewhere, often in the One around the corner.

“There’s really nothing I need here.”

Heikintori entrance at Sampotori.­

For him, the demolition of the entire mall should be seriously considered, despite protectionist intentions.

Same the opinion is from Espoo Jarno Varteva. He regularly passes through Heikintori on his way to wrestling exercises.

“A little sad about the state of this, there are a lot of good memories here. It comes to mind whether this is the next thing to unload. ”

Varteva remembers Heikintori from his childhood as a great adventure. “It was wonderful to be able to run from one store to another on a rainy day in the 1970s without getting wet.”

The street level of Heikintori was talked about in the days of the splendor of the shopping center as a “shopping street of eternal summer”.

Where to introduce Heikintori then would suit?

Maybe as office space, thought by Citycon now.

The future of Heikintori is currently being negotiated with the real estate development company Regenero, Laaksonen says.

Implementing office space in the shopping center would be one option, Laaksonen says. Some business premises could also come downstairs.

Juho Hakala, who lives in Tapiola, finds the condition of Heikintori poor.­

Heikintori has some through traffic, says the sewing shop and juice shop Marja Rouvari. However, traffic through the center has not increased since the opening, according to Rouvar.

Heikintori has remained a slightly separate island, Rouvari says.

“It would be nice if there were a little more entrepreneurs, even though I realize this isn’t such a very fascinating place. This does not pull people in the same way as the One. ”

The lady has kept her business for a total of ten years in Heikintori. Only an entrepreneur does not want to.

“This is freer, I get to decide for myself how to keep the business open.”

Heikintori development is challenging because the property is to be protected.

“It limits planning and development,” Laaksonen says. “Yes, we are promoting it all the time. We have not forgotten this, ”says Laaksonen.

Heikintori is to be protected in the town plan. The change in the town plan, in turn, is linked to Citycon’s plans.

The city’s goal would be a pedestrian center to be built in connection with Heikintori and Kulttuurikeskus. Apartments could be built to replace the parking garage next to Heikintori.

The plans for this have been approved by the Espoo City Government’s Business and Competitiveness Division in 2017. The plan has not progressed since then.

“We have been waiting for an initiative from Citycon. It is highly anticipated that the development will start, especially when the Cultural Center is currently being planned, ”says Tapiola’s project manager Antti Mäkinen From the city of Espoo.

However, “I am optimistic that it will be resolved. The fact that Citycon has acquired a lion’s share of the shares gives itself the conditions to resolve the matter. That can’t go on like this. ”

City hopes that the two driving ramps between Sampotori and Kulttuuriaukio could be removed, turning the area into a single pedestrian area. In addition, the West Wind Square should be made a car-free and open park-like place.

The future of Heikintori is therefore not only a question of Heikintori’s property, but is closely related to the fate of other buildings as well.

For example, the future of the so-called Marimekko House is also open. In June, the city extended a planning reservation for the same real estate development company Regenero, with which Citycon is negotiating the development of Heikintori.

“It would be good for that [nämä hankkeet] would be able to advance the chest when they join together. Heikintori is one of the keys to this development, ”says Mäkinen.