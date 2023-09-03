Shopping centers | The Redi shopping center, which has been called a maze, is successful: “We are constantly breaking new records”

Redi’s customer numbers have grown by several million from the bottom reading.

To be a maze The number of visitors to the shopping center Red, located in Helsinki’s Kalasatama, has grown steadily. Ten million customers visited Redi last year, which means that Redi was the ninth largest shopping center in Finland in terms of visitors last year.

Redi opened in 2018. The maze of the shopping center attracted attention. There were few visitors for a long time and Red’s stores were in widespread trouble due to the low number of customers and poor sales.

But last year the number of customers improved dramatically, and this year customers have walked through Red’s doors even more briskly. “We are constantly breaking new records in terms of sales and visitor numbers,” says the manager of the shopping center Tanja Linsiö.

“The number of visitors is starting to match what it should be.”

Linsiö estimates that this year’s number of visitors is already close to 12 million. That’s the number that was talked about as a goal when Red started.

Statistics from previous years tell about Red’s low number of visitors. There were 7.9 million visitors in 2021, 6.9 million in 2020 and 8 million in 2019.

Pandemic restrained the number of visitors, but the end of the pandemic caused the number of customers to increase last year. The development was nationwide, as according to the statistics of the Association of Shopping Centers, last year the number of visitors to Finnish shopping centers increased to 411 million from 352 million the previous year.

Red’s revival can therefore be seen as part of a general development.

However, Linsiö also sees shopping center-specific reasons for the development.

“The Kalasatama area has grown. There have been more residents, as well as jobs. In addition, after the pandemic, large festivals have been organized in nearby Suvilahti.”

Also there is more activity in the business premises than before.

Now, however, more tenants are coming to Red than they are leaving, Linsiö says, also large chain stores. In addition, the shopping center has begun to develop a new retail center related to the circular economy, which includes a recycling center and a second hand market.

More tenants are known in the fall and spring. For example, in November, a food world will open in Red, with 11 restaurants. The library will start operating at the turn of the year.

In the spring, the second phase of the food world will open, when eight or nine more restaurants will be added.

“The rental rate is improving all the time,” says Linsiö.

Sales the amount was EUR 130 million in Red last year. The corresponding figure was, for example, EUR 307 million in the shopping center Mall of Tripla, EUR 482 in Jumbo-Flamingo and EUR 260.0 million in Itis.

The sales amounts per visitor were as follows: Redi 13 euros, Mall of Tripla 12.6 euros, Jumbo-Flamingo 41.6 euros and Itis 17.3 euros.

Linsiö expects that Redi will continue to benefit from the fact that the population of Kalasatama will increase in the future.

Of course, shopping center operations don’t just go with the wind. There are several factors that are holding back things, such as the fact that people’s increased interest expenses are cutting consumption opportunities. Similarly, the rise in the price level eats away at purchasing power.

The developing online store also competes with brick-and-mortar stores for customers.

Read more: Panic, fear of bankruptcies and intentions to leave – Kauppakeskus Red’s lack of customers drives entrepreneurs into trouble

Read more: The service designer made a precise analysis of the maze of Redi, Helsinki’s new shopping center – and got lost while doing it

Read more: These shopping centers in the capital region have been the most successful in the aftermath of the corona – Redi and Tripla at the tail end of the comparison

Read more: There will be a library in Kalasatama, the location will be the shopping center Redi

Read more: The people of Helsinki came in droves to marvel when a new chain opened at the quiet parade ground