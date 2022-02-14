Shopping centers The Citycenter shopping center in the center of Helsinki is being renovated again

The renovation will be carried out on all three floors of the commercial floor.

Helsinki An extensive renovation of the interior has begun at the Citycenter shopping center in the city center. According to the release of the real estate investment company Sponda, the renovation is intended to increase the comfort and brightness of the shopping center.

The three-storey suspended ceilings, lighting solutions and floor surfaces of the shopping center have ended up on the renovation list.

The renovation has already started in December last year with the construction of new customer toilets.

Citycenter the most spectacular section is the section of Makkaratalo opposite Elielinaukio and the main railway station. The commercial building, which was completed in 1967, has been voted the ugliest in Helsinki several times in recent years. The house was designed by architects Viljo Revell and Heikki Castrén.

The sausage house underwent its biggest change at the turn of the 2010s at the same time as Keskuskatu was transformed into a pedestrian street. Sponda would have liked to have removed the “sausage” on the façade, but the Helsinki City Council did not refuse the permit. Instead, the ramps to the then third-floor parking lot left.

The Citycenter was last renovated in 2019, when the basement of the building was redesigned.

“This time, we are updating the look of the entire shopping center to be consistent and developing the customer experience on all its floors,” says the shopping center and marketing manager in Sponda’s press release. Kirsi Kemppainen.