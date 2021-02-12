THE Government of the Balearic Islands has relaxed the current coronavirus restrictions in Mallorca.

From Monday, February 15, shopping centers and department stores can reopen.

They will however only be allowed to open until 8pm from Monday to Friday.

They will also have to operate under a limited capacity of 30% and CO2 meters must be installed inside.

Theaters and cinemas will also be open to the public under a capacity of 50%.

Swimming pools are allowed to reopen with a 20% occupancy and low intensity activities will be allowed in dance schools and indoor sports centers.

In this de-escalation plan, described by President Francina Armengol as ‘cautious’, bars and restaurants across the Balearic Islands will remain closed until at least the beginning of March.

Both the Confederation of Business Associations (CAEB) and the Federation of Small and Medium Businesses (PIMEM) have criticized the government’s decision to keep these establishments closed.

In an open statement they said: “It is difficult to understand how bars and restaurants are still unable to open despite the improvement in contagion rates.”

Earlier this week, the president said that it was ‘important to maintain a good trend in infections for another 14 days’ before the government completely relaxed their measures.

Armengol stressed that the restrictions ‘were working’ and in just two weeks, has brought the COVID-19 incidence rate down by 49%.

Meanwhile, entry into Formentera and Ibiza remains prohibited unless for a justified cause or if you are a resident.

This is to ensure that their health system doesn’t collapse since there is one large public hospital in the Pitiusas.