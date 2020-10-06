Shopping centers Puhos, adopted by immigrants, is a time travel to the 1960s, and it is not going to be demolished – “There is only something new in Helsinki everywhere”

Marwan Ahmad Kamal, an Iraqi who owns Restaurant Kirkuk in Puhos, says he hopes that the whole of Puhos will be preserved, not just the architecturally valuable old part.

Helsinki city ​​officials have come to the conclusion that Puhos’ original shopping center in eastern Helsinki is worth preserving.

The city wants the original and architecturally valuable part of the shopping center, completed in the 1960s, the so-called Part A, to be preserved and refurbished, but the future for the newer parts is still in the dark.

It is very possible that Part B, which has a lot of retail space and was completed in the late 1980s, will be demolished and replaced by something else. Plans are also open for Part C, completed in the 1990s.

Puhos The future is linked to the ongoing Eastern Helsinki Center competition, which is intended to be a starting point for the renewal of the region. The four finalists for the competition were selected in March, and the winner should be known in November.

The competition area comprises the surroundings of the Itis shopping center. Within the area are the Easton shopping center, the Puhos shopping center and the Prisma of the Itäkeskus.

Winning work will be taken into account in the planning when development principles are drawn up for Itäkeskus’ immediate surroundings. However, it is already known that Puhos is not getting a full dissolution verdict.

“The city thinks it is important to preserve the old part,” says the head of the eastern regional unit of Helsinki town planning. Anri Linden.

“Instead, a new part, built in the 1980s and 1990s, can be dismantled and replaced with something else. What would replace it will be specified with the winner of the competition. ”

Part B of Puhos houses, for example, the Fida broadcast market, the Elixia fitness center and the Alanya grocery store.­

The city’s plan thus sounds quite similar to the proposal of the real estate development company Nrep, which collapsed in 2018: Nrep’s purpose was to renovate Puhos’ valuable A-part, demolish part of the shopping center and build apartments to replace it.

Linden points out, however, that the Puhos shopping center is in the same difficult situation as other shopping centers built at the turn of the 1960s and 1970s: considerable repair debt.

Puhos is in need of renovation throughout.­

The old shoppers currently have a lot of interesting new restaurants, in which relatively low rents play an important role in the profitability of their operations. According to Linden, the low rents are due to the repair debt of the retail premises. And when the Puhos area will once be developed alongside the rest of the Itäkeskus area, the intention is not to leave the old part of Puhos in its current condition.

When the facilities are repaired, rents go up.

“The real estate investor’s earnings logic is based on the available rental income and the return requirement for the investment,” says the development manager. Minna Maarttola From the Helsinki Business Department.

According to him, it is often difficult “if not very difficult” for entrepreneurs to find replacement farms to replace old low-cost farms.

“Of course, facilities can be found somewhere on the other hand in a city or a neighboring town.”

Maarttola takes, for example, the area of ​​the Myllypuro shopping center: a gas station was recently demolished next to the new shopping center, in connection with which praised Turkish restaurant.

“We mapped out possible replacement restaurant spaces, but nothing suitable was found. We later heard that the company had found a new location in Korso. ”

Puhos is an important place for the Helsinki immigrant community, and its shops and restaurants also have a solid customer base of native Finns.­

City owns the Puhos plot, and the current land lease will expire by the end of this year. The Urban Environment Board will decide on the extension of the lease during the autumn.

Puhos’s premises are instead owned by a company called Puotinharju Puhos, whose shareholders consist of larger and smaller investors.

Colorful tableware can be purchased at Diwa Furniture Store in Part B of Puhos.­

Chairman of the Board Maria von Flittner says the company’s hopes are in line with the city’s plans.

“It is in our interest to develop the plot and to maintain and renovate Part A of the property. The development is to be carried out in close co-operation with the city in order to make the area as cohesive as possible and as user-friendly as possible. ”

Puhos is an important place for Helsinki ‘s immigrant community, and its restaurants and shops have also found a solid customer base among native Finns.

An Iraqi who owns the popular restaurant Kirkuk in Part A of Puhos Marwan Ahmad Kamal, 32, says that about 60 percent of the restaurant’s customers are foreigners and 40 percent native Finns.

Restaurant Kirkuk is a popular restaurant in Puhos. The facilities have been expanded since the restaurant opened its doors in 2015.­

“Even Korona didn’t hit us as hard as many other places. At worst, there were 20 to 30 percent fewer customers than normal, ”he says.

Kamal says he hopes the whole Puhos would survive, not just Part A.

“Everything in Helsinki is just new. The story shows history. ”

Beno-market in Puhos Part B offers dishes from different countries of the world. Part B is about to be dismantled.­

Puhos the preservation of the old part of the shopping center is a major decision, as many shopping centers of the 1960s and 1970s have been decided to be demolished despite their architectural value.

Helsinki conducted a survey of shopping centers in that era in 2004. It is currently being updated.

In the study, shopping malls were divided into three categories based on their architectural value: the first category included, in addition to Puhos, e.g. the recently demolished Puotila shopping center and the northern part of Vuosaari and Lehtisaari shopping centerswhich will most likely be demolished.

Puotila shopping center photographed in March 2019.­