Shopping centers “I’ll kill you here,” the afflicted little entrepreneur Redi told the manager – Aleksi Salminen was hired three years ago to save the hard-hit monument, and now it’s time to account

Aleksi Salminen was hired as the “savior” of the Red shopping center three years ago. Now a jeweler from Lahti is moving to work for Fiskars. Was it possible to save Kalasatama’s maze of freaks?

If Redin Mall Director Aleksi Salminen would write a book about its last three years, no one would believe its stories. That’s what he says.

Salminen was elected to Red’s management in the spring of 2019. At that time, the new shopping center was in grave trouble. First mall director Pia Svensk was allowed to leave, and an “impossible task” fell on Salminen’s shoulders.

For starters, Salminen realized that he had run a shopping center that was openly misunderstood. Red’s maze in particular was a common theme of laughter. Red’s entrepreneurs reported in the media that doing business in an empty and perceived shopping mall was not very profitable.

Next came the crippling news bomb. The construction company SRV, which built Red, also lost faith in the shopping center. SRV had run into such severe financial problems that it sold its stake in Red in early February 2020. The stake was bought by other old owners, namely Ilmarinen, Pohjola Insurance, OP Life Assurance and Lähi-Tapiola.

And that’s not all: just over a month after the SRV deal, the whole world was revolutionized. The coronavirus pandemic virtually lost more than half of Red’s customer flow overnight. The situation is only now returning to normal.

“Yes, people would probably read my book,” Salminen laughs.

Salminen’s last working day at Red was the last day of March. He was not fired, but will voluntarily transfer to Fiskars to manage the design brand’s own store networks in the Nordic countries.

Now is the time to look back.

Shopping Center Manager suggests “Mehmet’s Bar” or Cafe Cakehouse on Red’s first floor as an interview spot. Cafe entrepreneur at the counter Mehmet Kan warmly greets Salmi and presents a new, better presentation of the cake café.

“Shopping centers are lagging far behind tenants in development. During the corona, these entrepreneurs have had to reinvent all the small things, when the big shopping centers are just thinking about big lines, ”Salminen begins when we get to sit down.

Salminen is a fast-paced speaker. So fast-paced that from time to time it feels like a man’s Tarzan-style hair is fluttering at the head.

In any case, everything exudes that a leader is the type of factor who likes to try and try. Undoubtedly, he knows how to create an inspiring atmosphere and a wealth of ideas around him. He is numb if he does not look ahead.

“Many still long for the‘ return of the good old days ’that were lived before the corona. There is no such thing coming. Frankly, I do not understand the right of leaders who think this way to raise their salaries. ”

Aleksi Salminen is 38 years old.

Their work Salminen has done it for three years by putting himself in full swing. A illustrative example of Salminen is that he himself rose to the top spot in the “guerrilla marketing spirit” in the fall of 2019 by acting as the “elevator man” for Big Brother reality TV, who was transporting competitors to Red’s BB House.

The father of small children living in Lahti has been away from home and work a little too much, but not a stone has been left unturned in Red.

For example, the manager’s phone number has been exceptionally prominently displayed on Red’s website, as he wants to hear the thoughts of customers. There have been calls between the earth, the sky and the universe.

“One night before midnight, two young girls called. After the Weekend Festival, they had managed to wander inside Red. Then the mall was closed. I listened to them and urged them to calm down, then I called the guards who went to let the girls out, ”Salminen recalls.

In addition to customers, Salminen has listened closely to Red’s entrepreneurs. She herself has a diverse background in Dressmann, Carlings, Kappahl and her own Mooster Denim stone foot denim store in Lahti, so she knows the worries and worries of the stores.

“For one entrepreneur, for example, we taught the root how to manage finances when he didn’t manage it yet. How sales will grow if you get so many new customers this way and if your average purchase goes so and so much. It is also an advantage for the shopping center that the tenants can do it. ”

During the Corona period, Red’s tenants have been helped in many ways, including rental discounts. Some thought the actions were sufficient, others did not.

A dozen there have been even stopping moments with the tenants. Trying at Red hasn’t been easy all along. Salminen gives an example.

“I was in a remote meeting with headphones on when one of our small businessmen came to my office to talk. I exclaimed that yeah yeah, come on later, the meeting is over. ”

The entrepreneur did not leave but replied, “I will kill you.”

Then Salminen interrupted her meeting and asked the man to sit down. He said the matter must be dismantled immediately, because no matter – not even a matter of money – is so important that therefore life should be taken away.

The entrepreneur was heard and that was long enough. The man had the opportunity to seek professional help. The entrepreneur soon stopped working in Red and has called Salminen afterwards. He still lives and breathes.

Is there Salminen successful as Red’s leader?

Still, Red is less crowded and there is a lot of vacant business space. However, Salminen praises the owners of Red for not pressing the brake but the gas for the difficulties. Reforms have therefore been allowed.

Even today, Redi is in the midst of a major renovation. As the first part of the renovation, the S-market is scheduled to open in December 2022 on the ground floor. In addition, new retail space is currently being prepared on the second floor.

On the first floor, construction of a new restaurant world has begun, which is expected to be completed during the spring of 2023.

“The world of restaurants is being built so that restaurants can be accessed both from the outside and inside the mall. No one wants to go to Tinder dating to eat through ‘commercial hell’, ”Salminen paints.

Redi is currently setting its sales record. As a signal, it is favorable, although not yet at the expected level.

“I firmly believe that the Red of the future will be really good.”

Redin architecture has been the subject of urban coffee table discussions throughout its existence.

The architect of the 64,000-square-foot shopping center and its residential towers is Pekka Helin. His work has been tarnished a lot: many people think that the unique shopping center is designed so that it is not possible to run a functioning shopping center there.

The mantra of Red is repeated that it is confusing and maze-like. There are no spacious places in Red to see the whole as in many other large malls.

“I don’t want to throw anyone under the bus,” Salminen replies when asked about the architecture of the building.

For him, Red’s core strength is just that specialty. Salminen also says that those who have never been there consider Red to be the most maze-like.

“Perhaps at some point in the design process, however, the emergency brake could have been applied. It is also possible to wonder whether the shopping center opened too early, when Kalasatama was still so unfinished. ”

Aleksi Salminen’s successor has already been elected leader of Red, but he has not yet been announced.

Salmisen under Red’s leadership, Redia has been diligently and concretely improved.

At the intersections of the first corridors, previously missing “anchor points” were built to help people navigate. In practice, the fixed points are groups of sofas, as the seating areas were also exhausted from the shopping center. There must be places in the malls to wait for a spouse who is slowly shopping.

Red’s cryptic signboards were then clarified and multiplied. It was then investigated why so few people walk through some of the corridors. People have begun to be guided, among other things, by adding a sense of space and closing other routes.

Also, there is one thing that confuses many of Red’s visitors. When walking through the first floor of the shopping center, you have to walk across Kalasatamankatu.

“It’s something I’m sure will change in the future. A semi-warm space has been planned for it, where events could be organized, for example. ”

See also Coronavirus Estonia opens bars for the New Year, Finns enter the country even without corona certificates: “We understand the great desire to celebrate” The picture shows Kalasatamankatu, which crosses Redi. Eight residential towers will be completed in connection with Red. Red is believed to benefit from the fact that more people are moving to Kalasatama all the time.

Salminen speaks so passionately about his mall that he is forced to ask why he is then leaving. Wouldn’t it be great to see what the renovations will bring?

Salminen says that developing Red has been more than a job for him. However, he feels he has emptied his tank on behalf of the mall.

When the resident of Lahti first visited Red in 2019 – in a job interview – he didn’t manage to find out. Since then, a “hell-like Savotta” has been made in front of Red.

He refuses to give any concession to the idea that shopping malls would be an area for the sunset. For him, online shopping will never crush physical shopping.

“Shopping malls are also competing for people’s time. We have to constantly find new reasons why people would want to come to the malls. The advantage in Finland is that six months of the year the weather is so bad that people want artificially lit and warm shopping halls. ”

Butter to say that the Fiskars recruiter called Salminen at the right time. Salminen says he wants to learn more about the store business. He is particularly interested in how the new job compares Finland with other Nordic countries.

However, there is a lot of sadness about leaving Red that Salminen says he will return to the shopping center aisles at least once more when the last working day ends.

“I tell the guards that if the cameras show a lonely man snorting in the darkness of midnight, don’t bundle him.”

