According to the results of 5 months of 2023, the main volume of investments among the commercial real estate sectors was formed by the trading segment — 30% of the total volume of transactions. This was reported to Izvestia by analysts from the consulting company IBC Real Estate.

According to experts, the landmark transaction of 2023 was the sale of the Metropolis shopping and entertainment center, one of the largest transactions in the shopping center sales market since 2000. The new owner of the facility is the Armenian fund Balchug Capital, the ownership of which was transferred from the American company Hines.

The second and third places in terms of asset value were also occupied by transactions involving foreign sellers: the sale of seven Park House shopping and entertainment centers from Atrium European Real Estate to Ramo-M and the sale of the Nevsky Center shopping and entertainment center from PPF Real Estate to Stockmann SPB Center LLC “, the company said.

In absolute terms, investments in retail real estate amounted to 83.6 billion rubles, which is 1.8 times higher than the figure for the previous year as a whole, analysts emphasized.

“The change in the geopolitical situation at the beginning of 2022 led to a sharp increase in investment, which continues to this day. The imposed anti-Russian sanctions are forcing foreign owners to withdraw from Russian assets, despite significant restrictions set by the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation, such as: the requirement to pass a special government commission, the sale of assets at a significant discount, the payment of contributions to the federal budget,” said a member of the board of directors, Mikayel Ghazaryan, Head of Capital Markets and Investments at IBC Real Estate.

The company expects that activity on the part of Russian buyers to acquire quality properties offered by foreign holders at a significant discount will continue throughout 2023, but in 2024 the number of such transactions will begin to decline, he added.