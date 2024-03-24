Home page politics

Patrick Mayer

Next alarm in Russia: After the bloody attack in Moscow, a shopping center in Saint Petersburg is evacuated due to a terror warning.

Saint Petersburg – Terror alert again Russia: After the terrible attack in Moscow with many deaths, there was allegedly a terror warning on Sunday (March 24th) in a shopping center in Saint Petersburg, the hometown of Kremlin autocrat Vladimir Putin.

Terror in Russia: Reports of alleged explosions in Saint Petersburg

This was reported by the independent Eastern European news portal, among others Nexta. Accordingly, there was talk of alleged explosions. The information could not be independently verified Sunday afternoon, as of 3:30 p.m. Out of Moscow There was no confirmation of a suspected terror warning in the second largest Russian city, which, with around five million inhabitants, is located in the far west of the Russian Federation.

Video footage showed fire trucks on site. On Friday evening (March 22), suspected terrorists attacked the Crocus City Hall event hall in Krasnogorsk, a suburb of the metropolis of Moscow. At least 133 people were killed and 145 others were injured. The “Islamic State” (IS) claimed responsibility for the bloody terrorist attack.

Terror in Moscow: US authorities warned Russian officials in advance

During March, American and British authorities warned Russian officials about possible ISIS terrorist attacks. According to the news agency Reuters On March 7th, the Russian secret service FSB reported the alleged dismantling of an IS terrorist cell. The information could not be independently verified.

The jihadist militia IS distributed a video of the attack on the concert hall, in which the suspected terrorists shot defenseless civilians with machine guns, among other things. Russian ruler Putin ordered national mourning and described the attack as a “barbaric terrorist act”. All attackers had been arrested, the Kremlin said. This information cannot be independently verified either.

Attack near Moscow: Two of the suspected terrorists are said to be dead

The Crocus City Hall had more than 6,000 seats. It was built in 2009 by billionaire Aras Agalarov's Crocus Group on the outskirts of Moscow. After the terrorist attack, a fire broke out in the building, causing parts of the roof to collapse. Hundreds of firefighters fought the fires for hours. The Ukraine denied involvement in the attack.

Two of the suspected terrorists involved in the attack near Moscow are said to have been killed. According to information from the broadcaster BBC One of the attackers had already been killed in the concert hall. Another is said to have died in the Bryansk region. (pm)